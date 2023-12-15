Finland has accused Russia of deliberately sending migrants – most of whom are seeking asylum in Finland – to the border area, which is usually heavily controlled by the Russian side.

Advertisement

Finland’s government has decided to re-seal the Nordic country’s entire eastern border from Friday due to the continued influx of migrants at two crossing points on the border with Russia, which were reopened on a temporary basis on Thursday morning.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen told reporters that the decision by Prime Minister Petter Orpo’s Cabinet earlier this week to temporarily reopen the southeastern Valimaa and Niraala crossing points was meant as a test to see whether migrants ” “The incident” still exists at the border.

The Finnish Border Guard said that by late Thursday night dozens of migrants had arrived at both checkpoints without proper documents or visas. Rantanen said the number of migrants at Valimaa and Niraala checkpoints was predicted to increase rapidly, prompting the Finnish government to react quickly and close them from 8pm on Friday until January 14.

In late November, Orpo’s government opted to close the entire 1,340-kilometre border for at least two weeks due to concerns that Moscow would use the flow of migrants to destabilize Finland in an alleged act of “hybrid warfare”. is using.

Finnish authorities say that from August to the end of November about 1,000 migrants arrived at the border without proper visas or valid documentation, more than 900 of them in November alone. The number is much higher than normal.

Finland has accused Russia of deliberately sending migrants – most of whom are seeking asylum in Finland – to the border area, which is usually heavily controlled by Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, on the Russian side. The Kremlin has denied that Russia is encouraging migrants to enter Finland and said it regretted the Finnish border closure.

There are eight crossing points for passenger and vehicle traffic on the Finland–Russia land border, and one rail checkpoint for cargo trains. Only the rail checkpoint will remain open between the two countries till Friday evening.

In early December, Finnish officials said that the majority of migrants arriving in November were from three countries: Syria, Somalia and Yemen.

Finland, a country of 5.6 million people, is an important part of NATO’s northeastern flank and serves as the EU’s external border to the north.

Source