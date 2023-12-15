Finland reports surge in migrants hours before closing two border crossings with Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Dozens of migrants crossed into Finland on Friday, hours before the closure of two southern crossing points on the border with Russia as the Nordic country sees an influx of asylum seekers.

The Valimaa and Niraala crossings reopened briefly on Thursday after being closed late last month, along with Finland’s six other checkpoints on the border with Russia.

Finland blames Moscow for sending migrants to the border in an effort to destabilize the country, which joined NATO in April. Russia has denied the accusation.

“This is an extraordinary incident. We have never seen this kind of traffic before,” deputy border commander Samueli Mertonen told Finnish broadcaster YLE.

By late Thursday, the Finnish Border Guard reported that dozens of migrants had arrived at two checkpoints without proper documentation or visas.

However, the Finnish government decided to close them again on the same day, effective from 8 pm on Friday, they will remain sealed until 14 January.

According to the Finnish government, the purpose of the brief reopening was to see whether the migrant “phenomenon” still existed at the border.

In late November, Orpo’s government opted to close the entire 1,340 kilometers (830 mi) border for at least two weeks due to concerns that Moscow would destabilize Finland in a perceived act of “hybrid warfare”. Using migrants.

Finnish authorities say that from August to the end of November about 1,000 migrants arrived at the border without proper visas or valid documentation, more than 900 of them in November alone. The number is much higher than normal.

Finland has accused Russia of deliberately sending migrants – most of whom are seeking asylum in Finland – to the border area, which is usually heavily controlled on the Russian side by the Federal Security Service, or FSB. The Kremlin has denied that Russia is encouraging migrants to enter Finland and said it regretted the Finnish border closure.

There are eight crossing points for passenger and vehicle traffic on the Finland–Russia land border, and one rail checkpoint for cargo trains. Only the rail checkpoint will remain open between the two countries till Friday evening.

Earlier in December, Finnish officials said the majority of migrants arriving in November were from three countries: Syria, Somalia and Yemen.

Finland, a country of 5.6 million people, is an important part of NATO’s northeastern flank and serves as the EU’s external border to the north.

Source: apnews.com