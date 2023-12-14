Finland, NATO's newest member, will sign a defense pact with the United States

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO’s newest member, Finland, which shares a border with Russia, will sign a bilateral defense cooperation agreement with the United States next week, allowing Washington to help the Nordic country strengthen its defense. Allows sending troops. Store weapons and military equipment there, among other things.

Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen will sign the so-called Defense Cooperation Agreement, or DCA, in Washington on Monday, Dec. 18, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said at a news conference in Helsinki on Thursday.

The agreement, which still must be approved by Finnish lawmakers, “is very important for the defense and security of Finland,” Hakkanen said, emphasizing that the deal is judicially binding on both parties.

“It sends a very strong message in these times. The United States remains committed to our defense even in difficult circumstances,” Hakkanen told reporters.

Finland joined NATO in April after decades of military non-alignment as a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022. The country of 5.6 million shares a 1,340-kilometre (830 mi) border with Russia that forms an important part of NATO’s northeastern flank and serves as the EU’s external border to the north.

Under the agreement, Finland will allow U.S. troops access to 15 military areas and facilities covering the entire Nordic nation, from a major southern naval base and inland airports to a vast remote Army training area in Lapland in the Arctic north.

Officials said US troops are allowed a permanent presence and regular exercises in Finland but there are no plans to establish a permanent US military base in Finland.

Several NATO countries currently have similar bilateral defense agreements with the United States.

Last week, Finland’s close Nordic neighbor Sweden, which is on the verge of joining NATO, signed a comparable agreement. Alliance member Denmark is expected to do so in the near future.

Source