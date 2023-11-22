The Kremlin has expressed regret over Finland’s decision to close the checkpoints and rejected claims by Finnish officials that Russia encouraged the influx of migrants to the border to punish Finland for joining NATO.

The Finnish Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that Finland would close three of the four remaining border crossings with Russia, a move Moscow suspects of stoking the migration crisis.

“The government has decided today to close more border crossings. Only the King-Joseppi crossing will remain open,” Petteri Orpo told a news conference.

On Wednesday, border guards and soldiers began erecting barriers, including concrete barriers with barbed wire, at crossing points along the Nordic country’s long border with Russia to better control the flow of undocumented migrants, officials said. Gave.

About 600 migrants without proper visas and documentation, mostly from the Middle East and Africa, arrived in Finland in November, compared to a few dozen in September and October. Border officials said the arrivals include residents from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Kenya, Morocco and Somalia.

“We need to do this to maintain order (at the crossing points) and guarantee the safety of legal border traffic,” Tommi Tyrkonen, deputy commander of the Kainuu border guard district in eastern Finland, told The Associated Press.

The District of Tirkonen monitors and surveys two of Finland’s nine crossing points on the border with Russia, which runs 1.340 kilometres, serves as the EU’s external border and forms the northeastern part of NATO.

It also includes the Vartius border station, one of two remaining Finnish crossing points that accepts asylum applications from migrants arriving from Russia. The Finnish government decided to close four busy Russian border crossings in southeastern Finland last week over suspicions of foul play by Russian border officials.

“There is no doubt Russia is delivering aid to migrants as part of its “hybrid war” against Finland,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on Wednesday. Finland will join NATO in April after decades of military non-alignment and pragmatic friendly relations with Moscow. Joined.

“We have evidence showing that, unlike before, not only are Russian border officials letting people cross the Finnish border without proper documentation, but they are actively They are also helping them in the border area.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Russian officials are ready to work together with Finnish authorities to reach an agreement on the border issue. He argued that Finland should “put forward its concerns in order to find a mutually acceptable solution or seek clarification”.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the Finnish ambassador to Moscow to lodge a formal protest over the closure of the most actively used checkpoints on the border.

About 30-70 migrants are arriving each day at the Vartius checkpoint in Kainuu and the Salla checkpoint in Finland’s Arctic Lapland region, where winter conditions include temperatures of minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) and lots of snow.

Andrei Chibis, the governor of Russia’s northern Murmansk region, bordering Finland, on Wednesday posted photos of migrants in a tent near the Salla checkpoint after regional authorities tried to warm them up, eat and drink hot tea. He described the situation as a “humanitarian crisis” and criticized Finnish authorities, saying “foreign citizens cannot cross the border towards Finland”.

Border guard data and photos from news outlets show that most migrants are young men in their 20s, but some are also families with children and women.

The number of migrants attempting to enter Finland is unusually high and the government of Prime Minister Petter Orpo has accused Moscow of deliberately sending migrants to the Russia-Finland border area that is usually guarded by Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB. Is under heavy control.

“There has been a marked change in Russia’s modus operandi” with regard to migrants and their movement at the Russia-Finland border, Tyrkonen said, adding that Finland had asked the EU border and coast guard agency Frontex to deal with the situation. Ready to receive help.

Finland, a country of 5.6 million people, joined NATO in direct response to Russia’s war with Ukraine. Many interpret Moscow’s migration maneuvers as retaliation for Helsinki joining the Western military alliance, but analysts say Russia’s primary motive for such action is unclear.

