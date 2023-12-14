Two European countries have threatened to weaken reuse and waste targets ahead of a gathering of EU ministers in Brussels next week.

Advertisement

Finland and Italy called on governments to formulate a position on packaging and packaging waste regulation (PPWR), in a joint statement seen by Euronews that was circulated among diplomats this week. have called for opposition to proposed targets for re-use as well as strict restrictions on single-use packaging. ,

Both countries called for the removal of reuse targets and the repeal of all restrictions on single-use packaging. The Italian and Finnish positions differ from an agreed ‘common approach’ – a political agreement between the European Parliament, the European Commission and the Council on the PPWR proposal, which was also circulated among EU diplomats yesterday (12 December).

More directly, Finland and Italy want next week’s Environment Council in Brussels (18 December), where EU ministers are expected to kick off political negotiations on PPWR, in particular on single-use packaging for food and beverages. But to avoid the ban, an appeal is in line with this. The European Parliament’s decision to water down the single-use ban provision during the plenary session in Strasbourg on 22 November.

Both countries are also calling for exemptions for single-use formats that can demonstrate the best environmental outcomes or in cases where economic operators can show high separate collection rates of their packaging waste.

The paper says that in cases where re-use of packaging – or access to the infrastructure needed for proper re-use – is not technically possible, rebates should also be considered.

The joint document circulated by Finland and Italy also attacks proposed market restrictions related to specific packaging formats, citing “very heavy impacts” on the agri-food and hospitality sectors. According to the signatories, the upcoming legislation should “leave options open” for packaging options that provide the best overall environmental outcomes in line with life-cycle assessment.

Finland and Italy further claim that reuse and refill targets should be considered “only for products where reuse and refill are technically and practically possible”. Both also criticized mandatory reuse targets, particularly for food and beverages, saying their impact was not properly evaluated, while arguing it could raise food safety concerns.

Both countries are seeking exemptions to reuse targets when it is possible to prove that these do not provide the best environmental outcomes. Furthermore, they want the Council to allow EU countries with high rates of separate collection of packaging waste to abandon reuse practices. The same applies to Member States with high recycling rates.

Jean-Pierre Schweitzer, Policy Manager for Circular Economy at the European Environment Bureau (EBB), said that reusing and banning unnecessary packaging are the most environmentally impactful measures in the PPWR. “Undermining these measures is irresponsible and risks introducing an additional 7.3 million tonnes of packaging waste into the market by 2030,” he said.

The Spanish Presidency confirmed during a press conference held yesterday that the reuse target is the “main open issue” for discussion among policy makers.

Justifying their position, Finland and Italy point to the Waste Framework Directive (WFD) – which has an impact on PPWR in relation to the EU’s waste hierarchy – saying that the aim of the WFD is “not merely to prevent waste production. rather than following a scientific life-cycle approach.” ,

The Finnish and Italian permanent representations to the EU did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

“We hope to reach an agreement to address these concerns [reuse and refill] “This is done by more than one member state in a way that ensures that the ambition is not reduced too much,” the Spanish presidency of the EU Council told a news conference.

Source