“What is the size of the AI ​​market?” It’s a perfectly normal question for anyone to ask me. After all, I’m an analyst, and my company, Intersect360 Research, specializes in scalable, high-performance datacenter segments like AI, HPC, and hyperscale. And yet, a simple answer eludes me, and I end up answering a question with a question. “Which parts do you want to count?”

If you want the biggest number you can justify—and in fact, that’s what many people want—we can develop a very large “market” for AI. Every smartphone and tablet has some form of heuristic built in. This is also the case with most new cars. The retail and banking industries, as well as agriculture and energy, are both being transformed. Which part of the global economy is not part of the AI ​​market?

But if you’re asking me, this is probably (hopefully) not what you had in mind. Let’s eliminate the downstream impact of all the cars, phones, and smart thermostats, as well as the revenue coming from AI-generated sources, and just talk about the data center.

We must be better. Soon, any enterprise server can perform some level of inference, even if it is simply serving email, streaming video, or processing transactions. We’re looking for scalable AI across multiple nodes with specific technology choices to accommodate those workloads. Furthermore, there is probably an intentional budget classification within the purchasing organization that indicates AI is done with it here. (With these guideposts, it becomes easier to see the similarities across the HPC market.)

OK, now you want the size of the “AI market”? Easy. We just need to know which parts you want to count.

Don’t roll your eyes at me like that. Let me outline a few sections, and you’ll see what I mean:

Hyperscale. The largest segment buying AI infrastructure, which by far is solely for AI, is the hyperscale segment. You can think of these as “cloud” companies. If you do this, you insult them. Cloud serving is one area of ​​business that a hyperscale company could pursue, but consider: does Amazon have more to offer than just AWS? For Microsoft over Azure? Alphabet over Google Cloud? Apple has a consumer cloud, iCloud, that’s much bigger than that. And what about Meta, which is not a cloud company at all? These companies have invested heavily in AI for their purposes; Clouds should be penalized for analyzing the universe of personal and enterprise data they hold. And yet, it can be difficult to target them directly with traditional sales approaches for AI solutions.

Organizations using HPC, If you leave aside the idea that infrastructure is to be used exclusively for AI, the largest AI market segment is the HPC market. The majority of organizations using HPC (over 80% in recent Intersect360 Research surveys) are expanding their HPC environments to include AI. Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Frontier supercomputer certainly does AI; It seems that this is part of the AI ​​market. The same logic applies to an oil and gas company’s flagship supercomputer, loaded with GPUs for seismic processing and reservoir simulations, as well as adding machine learning to its workload. Most of these systems would have existed without AI, but HPC budgets have increased, and HPC configurations are evolving because of AI.

Non-HPC Enterprise, This segment is the pure AI market, which represents the real net-new spending in enterprise AI, and is what most people think of when they ask about the AI ​​market. But this segment is also divided as most of the spending on enterprise AI projects here goes to the cloud. This situation means that there is spending on AI, but the infrastructure itself has moved back towards hyperscale. Sometimes, the spend is non-cloud, whether traditionally on premises or through some type of co-location or service agreement. This last piece is still growing very fast but is relatively small compared to the rest.

Let’s take these three segments together and see what the “AI market” will look like in 2022.

$45 billion! It’s a good size for what could reasonably be called an “AI market” for scalable data center infrastructure. This represents approximately 18% of all data center infrastructure spending in 2022. Only a small part of the “enterprise AI” segment is very popular.

Wait, wait, please remember the following three qualifications before broadcasting this on social media:

The above chart shows the expenditure expected in 2022. There will be explosive growth in 2023, which is still ongoing. The middle band—non-cloud, non-HPC enterprise AI, will have the highest percentage growth rate this year. The hyperscale column will add overall value, especially with new AI-focused clouds like Corewave and Lambda entering the picture. This counts total infrastructure, not cloud spend. HPC and non-HPC enterprises combined to spend $10 billion on cloud computing in 2022, the majority of which was for AI-specific workloads. Many “enterprises” are also doing HPC. Companies with HPC budgets that expand into AI are counted in the first column, not the second. This includes manufacturing, finance, energy, healthcare, and pharma examples – all of which are often cited as enterprise AI use cases.

Now, let’s return to the first question you asked me: “What is the size of the AI ​​market?” I think you wanted to ask me, “What is the size of the AI ​​market opportunity?” The parts you want to count depend on what type of technology or solution you’re selling.

For example, a vendor of processing elements targeting AI, whether from the market leader, Nvidia, or any number of challengers, could reasonably see the full $45 billion with only a few caveats. Organizations that intend to serve both traditional HPC and new AI in the same infrastructure will turn to fewer GPUs per node on average because most HPC applications are not optimized to use more than two GPUs per node. Hyperscale companies have massive buildouts, but it’s hard to target with anything like a general sales approach, and all the major companies have their own in-house processors as competitors.

The most important dynamic to understand is that while the AI ​​market is large and growing rapidly, the stereotypical enterprise AI use case is more idealized than representative of the market, such as Margot Robbie as the stereotypical Barbie. It’s not that any company doesn’t fit this mold, but most of them are more complex than the original version.

Are we talking about training or inference? Is the data on-premises, cloud, or hybrid? Where is computing? How much retraining, and where is it? And is AI the only thing this infrastructure is used for, or does it perform some other non-AI computations as well? Ask these questions, and you’ll quickly discover how rarely AI is conservative.

Finally, it cannot be stressed enough how much of the market belongs to hyperscale companies, either directly for their own AI initiatives or indirectly through cloud computing. This model challenges the go-to-market strategy of every company, from startups to giants, with AI solutions.

Growth markets are generally attractive because it is easier to find a client, and with confidence, you can find another next year. There is no doubt that AI is advancing. It is changing the way we live and work and it is important to pay attention. It’s also complicated, and it’s still early in the game.

Opportunities in AI abound, but they may not be what you think, and they are rarely basic. If everyone pursues the stereotypical enterprise AI use case, we may find that relatively few ideal examples are hyper-competitive relative to the size of the opportunity, no matter how fast it is growing.

But for everyone who read the headline and first sentence, scanned the chart, glanced at the barbie, and skipped to the end without reading any of the middle…

The AI ​​infrastructure market was worth $45 billion in 2022, with super-high growth forecast for this year. so simple.

