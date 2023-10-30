October 30, 2023
Fincare SFB to merge with AU Small Finance Bank


On Sunday, AU Small Finance Bank announced through a stock exchange notification that the board has approved its merger with IPO-bound Fincare Small Finance Bank in an all-share deal.

“The Board of Directors of AU Small Finance Bank Limited at its meeting held today on October 29, 2023, inter alia, considered and approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank Limited into AU Small Finance. Has given.” Bank,” read the notification.

With the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India, the deal will see Fincare Small Finance Bank shareholders receive 579 equity shares of AU SFB for every 2000 shares held.

The notification lists the due date of merger as February 1, 2024.

Established in 1996 as a vehicle finance company, AU Small Finance Bank currently has an m-cap of Rs 43,742 crore. It received in-principle approval from the RBI to operate a small finance bank in 2015 and began formal operations in 2017.

On October 28, AU SFB posted Q2FY24 results and posted a net profit of Rs 402 crore compared to Rs 343 crore in Q2FY23.

Fincare Small Finance Bank has a network of 1,231 banking outlets, including 373 business correspondent outlets. It got approval from Sebi for an initial public offering of Rs 625 crore last month and plans to raise it through issuance of fresh shares and offer for sale.

According to AU Small Finance Bank, the merger will help take advantage of “significant complementarities” between the two parties. These will include pan-India franchise distribution, portfolio diversification with specific reference to microfinance and cross-selling opportunities.

With this merger, the market capitalization of AU SFB, the largest among small finance banks, will exceed Rs 50,000 crore. Under this deal, AU SFB will acquire Fincare Small Finance Bank for Rs 4,416 crore.

