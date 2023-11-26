Financing the costs of climate change initiatives will be a key focus of COP28

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: COP28 President-elect Dr. Sultan Al Jaber (Photo by Brian… [+] Bader/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies)

COP28, the 2023 United Nations climate change conference, will take place in Dubai from 28 November – 10 December. While the public event focuses on a range of climate-related topics and initiatives, private meetings of global leaders will drive international changes. Those leaders and their representatives have made it clear that there will be a heavy focus on financing climate initiatives to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Drafted in 2015, the Paris Climate Change Agreement, also known as the Paris Agreement or the Paris Agreement, is a multinational treaty focused on mitigating climate change. The key goal of the Paris Agreement is to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, either directly or through offsets.

The demand created by the Paris Agreement for climate initiatives to reduce GHG emissions and address the impacts of climate change comes with high investment costs. These costs are funded through green finance, money allocated to green initiatives, or climate finance, money allocated specifically to address climate change. COP28 will have a strong focus on financing priorities aligned with the net-zero 2050 target by trying to “mobilize finance at scale”. However, reallocation of funding globally will leave fewer resources for other projects, even within the private sector.

Most policy development focuses on multilateral development banks, institutions set up by intergovernmental organizations to lend needed resources to developing countries, the most notable of which is the World Bank. The use of MDBs to channel climate finance allows global leaders to force developing countries to reduce their GHG emissions by earmarking funds specifically for climate action. Although some of the policy focus is on increasing the lending capacity of MDBs to make more money available specifically for climate change initiatives, there are frequent calls to reallocate existing funds, freeing up space for other projects. What is available is limited. Advocates argue that this redistribution is needed not only to incentivize achieving net-zero, but also to ensure that developing countries are not left behind in new technology.

Beyond MDBs, there is increasing pressure on private lending institutions to focus on green and climate finance. In 2021, the United Nations formed the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, an alliance formed under the responsible banking principles of the United Nations Environment Programme. As of 2021, 138 banks have joined the alliance, ten of which are in the US, including Bank of America BAC, Citi, Morgan Stanley MS and Wells Fargo WFC.

The UNPRB commitment statement goes beyond sustainable reporting or environmental, social and governance, and extends to how lending institutions allocate available funds. The goals include aligning the lending and investment portfolio with the net-zero 2050 target. This means phasing out investments and debt in business sectors and organizations that contribute to continued GHG emissions, such as the fossil fuel industry.

“The Banks’ first 2030 goals will focus on priority areas where the Bank can make the most significant impact, i.e. The most GHG-intensive sectors in their portfolio, the next sector targets will be set within 36 months.” Founding signatories will be required to set those targets by April 2024, just five months after COP28

However, official coordination is problematic and possibly a violation of jurisdictional laws. In the same year the NZBA was founded, global insurers joined the UN Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, a collaborative program formed under the principles of UNEP’s Sustainable Insurance Initiative to encourage the insurance industry to take action on climate change. That alliance faced significant issues, with most of the original signatories leaving in 2023 when legitimate concerns were raised that NZIA violated antitrust laws of various jurisdictions, particularly the US.

Additionally, some Republican controlled states in the US have placed restrictions on the ability of lending institutions to discriminate in lending based on political stance, which opponents have labeled as political credit scores. This will create problems for banks that want to prioritize sustainable funding, as this could be perceived by state regulators as pushing a political ideology over businesses and individuals. Some states, such as Texas, took the restrictions further by creating rules that banks cannot discriminate against the fossil fuel industry. This is in direct conflict with the net-zero target of the NZBA and the Paris Agreement.

Despite potential conflict of laws, climate finance and green finance will remain a key focus at COP28 and beyond. Finance is mentioned in almost every program, and was a key component of the Paris Agreement 2023 stocktake released in September. There are growing concerns that the annual cost of climate change action is in the trillions of dollars, placing significant pressure on existing resources. Increased pledges are expected from COP 28 participants, but there is little clarity about which funding resources will be cut as a result.

