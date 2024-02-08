Financial uncertainty looms as South Korea pushes for massive arms deals

By Joyce Lee and Cynthia Kim

SEOUL (Reuters) – Legislation aimed at boosting South Korea’s import-export debt to support huge new defense sales is stalled amid a partisan standoff ahead of a divisive parliamentary election, officials and analysts said.

Both South Korea’s ruling and opposition parties have introduced bills to increase the state bank’s equity capital by 25 trillion-35 trillion won ($19 billion-$26 billion), raising the debt ceiling to 10 trillion-14 trillion won. Could, because the country wants to accelerate. Poland’s $22 billion arms purchase.

The sale is a key part of South Korea’s plan to become the world’s fourth-largest defense exporter by 2027. But under current law, the Export-Import Bank of Korea cannot lend more than 40% of its roughly 15 trillion won equity capital. Or about 6 trillion won, to a single borrower.

The State Bank had already provided loans worth about 6 trillion won during the first phase of the deal with Poland, South Korea’s largest arms sale to date.

Due to political clashes ahead of the April 10 general election, lawmakers have not agreed to advance any border-raising bills before the extraordinary parliament session starting on February 19.

“The bill will not have a chance to be passed for at least a few months (if not passed in February),” said a parliamentary official, who was not authorized to speak on the matter and declined to be identified. ” “Given the sensitive export negotiations and program involvement, this is needed now.”

A change in Poland’s leadership last year raised questions about whether Warsaw would cancel already signed purchases. But such a move is unlikely because it could cause massive diplomatic damage, said Abhijeet Apsingikar, aerospace and defense analyst at GlobalData.

However, if there is no credit line from South Korea to finance the purchase, it could jeopardize the unsigned purchase of 308 K9 howitzers and 820 K2 Black Panther tanks, he said.

An audit of modernization contracts is underway at the Polish Ministry of National Defence, taking into account the needs of the Polish military and the methods and sources of their financing, Poland’s Defense Ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

“We are in contact with all bidders with whom we already cooperate, as well as those who are interested in cooperation within the arms industry,” the ministry said.

Defense deals in jeopardy

President Yoon Suk Yeol, entering the third year of his five-year, single-term presidency, has prioritized big-ticket exports, such as defense and nuclear power plant sales, that need financing.

South Korean defense company LIG Nex1 has won a $3.2 billion deal to export medium-range surface-to-air missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia, South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense said on Tuesday.

A government official with direct knowledge of the matter said, “South Korea’s economy depends heavily on exports, and defense exports are becoming a major part of it, so increasing that capital limit to support major export deals Is necessary.” On condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

In July 2022, Poland signed a basic agreement with South Korea to purchase weapons, including 48 FA-50 fighter jets from Korea Aerospace Industries, 672 K9 howitzers from Hanwha Aerospace, and 1,000 K2 tanks from Hyundai Rotem.

The following month, Poland signed contracts worth 17 trillion won for the first phase of the agreement, which is to produce and deliver weapons including 180 K2 tanks and 212 K9 howitzers.

But the second phase, estimated by Korean media to be worth about 30 trillion won ($22.52 billion), has not yet been completed, partly because the Polish government faced the issue of a lack of funds from state-backed export credit agencies (ECAs). have picked up. , said four defense sources with knowledge of the matter.

Seoul has lowered Poland’s financing barriers by agreeing to provide syndicated loans with five local banks, but the Polish government prefers ECAs – they are considered more stable because they have government backing, and lower interest rates. , sources said.

At least one financing agreement for Hanwha Aerospace’s second contract has not been reached, according to the sources.

Under the contract, the financial settlement with Hanwha must be reached by the end of June 2024, the sources said. He declined to identify himself because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Hanwha Aerospace declined to comment.

($1 = 1,331.9700 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Josh Smith and Gerry Doyle)

