Financial records buried in old Google accounts? You’re About to Lose Them Forever – Take 5 Steps Today

If you have an old Google account with financial emails and documents, you may lose your important records permanently as of December 1st. After updating its deactivation policy in May, Google will soon begin deleting individual accounts that have been unused for two years or more. More. It is taking this action, which will be phased in, partly due to online security concerns associated with legacy accounts.

Here are five steps you can take to maintain your Google account and keep your financial records safe.

1. Check Inactive Account Notifications

Some good news is that you won’t have to worry about Google deleting your account without warning. The company says you can expect several months’ notice. Specifically, you will get notification emails sent to both the affected and recovery accounts. These emails will also explain how you can prevent your account from being deleted.

In some cases, even if you haven’t used the account in the past few years, you may not receive a notice of inactivity. This is because the company is making some exceptions. For example, if you’ve uploaded YouTube content or subscribed to Google One, Google won’t delete the account.

2. Access your old Google account

If your account is at risk of being deactivated, all you need to do is sign in to it on any device and use one of Google’s services. This could be as simple as forwarding an email to a friend, watching a YouTube video, getting a new app, or finding a recipe.

It’s possible that you may have forgotten your login details for a very old Google Account. Thankfully, Google offers several methods to regain access. These include looking up your email address, resetting your password, and using your recovery email or phone number.

3. Consider downloading your financial records

When you’re logged in, consider locating and downloading any important financial records to your computer or another device as a backup. Examples may include invoices, receipts, account statements, and insurance documents. Be sure to check out documents stored on Google Drive, images on Google Photos, and emails and attachments in your Gmail inbox.

You’ll find a “Download” option on every file and email. For Google Drive files, you’ll usually be able to save the download in one of several formats. By default, emails download as EML files that you can only open in the desktop Mail app, but you can choose the “Print” option to save them as PDF files.

In addition to saving these documents digitally, you may also want to print hard copies of the most important documents. You can keep them in a fireproof safe or safe deposit box.

4. Prepare to keep your Google Account active

Once you receive your financial records, log in periodically and use your Google Account moving forward. This way, you won’t have to worry about your account being deactivated and deleted along with all your data. You should also keep your account recovery information up to date in case you lose access.

5. Explore other storage options for your financial records

You may want to reconsider how you store your digital financial records as using a platform like Google can be risky. Along with potential account deletion, security breaches can put sensitive information at risk.

This is especially true for financial documents that include account numbers, your Social Security number, and similar details that someone could maliciously use. Credit bureau Experian recommends encrypting digital records on your computer or using a secure cloud storage service.

