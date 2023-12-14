Financial Ombudsman highlights 'rise' in vehicle complaints

A “worrying” increase in vehicle complaints has been recorded by the Financial Ombudsman, which said complaints are rising sharply from people who are worried about whether they can afford to pay off their finance deals.

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) said complaints were rising in two different areas – consumer credit and insurance.

On the consumer credit side, from July 1 to September 30, 2023, the ombudsman received 4,622 motor-related complaints about hire purchase and 1,569 complaints about conditional sale agreements.

On the insurance side, there were 4,036 complaints regarding car and motorcycle cover. The FOS said this is the highest level of complaints received for each of these three products in more than five years.

In total, disputes arising from both the financing and insurance of people’s cars, motorcycles and caravans reached 11,869 complaints. There were 6,744 complaints to the Lokpal on issues related to motor vehicles in the same period a year ago.

The ombudsman said that while the majority of claims involved car finance agreements and car and motorcycle insurance, other vehicle-related complaints included those about roadside assistance, caravan and commercial vehicle insurance, as well as motor warranties.

It said when people have problems with their cars or motorcycles, and they need to make a claim on their insurance, complaints can arise over issues including vehicle valuation, customer service issues and delays in claim settlement. .

Abbey Thomas, Chief Executive and Chief Ombudsman of the FOS, said: “Many people rely on their cars, so it is worrying to see such a significant increase in vehicle-related complaints.

“Buying a vehicle can be expensive and stressful, and we are now also hearing from people who are concerned about whether they can afford to pay off their finance deals.

“What is clear is that whatever the issue, companies need to ensure they are dealing with customers transparently and fairly.”

The ombudsman service also said its complaints data shows that many car finance agreement claims are being submitted by professional representatives. Overall they account for more than 90% of the cases the ombudsman looks at relating to ineffective or irresponsible lending, and 70% of complaints are about fees, charges and commissions.

The ombudsman said the uphold rate for these motor finance complaints brought by professional representatives was 8%, compared to a 42% uphold rate for the same category of cases brought directly by consumers.

Last week, the service launched a consultation on new powers to charge claims management companies and other relevant professional representatives.

Deputy Chief Ombudsman, James Dippel-Johnstone, said: “While professional representatives can play an important role in resolving financial disputes, we are seeing far too many speculative and poorly evidenced complaints.

“Most motor finance complaints are now brought by professional representatives.

“We are seeing a mix of both good and bad practice, but with an endorsement rate of only 8%, it is clear that some representatives could do more to learn from our established approach about which cases are likely to merit. and can advise their customers accordingly.

“It is also important to remind consumers that they do not need to use a professional representative as our service is free, independent and easy to use.”

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “We are concerned to see these latest motor insurance complaints figures from the Financial Ombudsman Service.

“Although challenges beyond the control of insurers, such as delays in car repairs due to shortage of certain spare parts, can impact on timing, insurers work hard to process claims as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“Our members always strive to provide the best possible customer service and understand the importance of clear and timely communication to support the customer during any claim.

“We are working with our members and the FOS to understand where improvements can be made, particularly where any lessons can be learned from the complaints that have been upheld.”

