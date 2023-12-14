Catan’s financial markets and funds take it quickly is a monthly newsletter that highlights key notable developments potentially affecting the financial markets and funds.

FINRA Acts to Update Its Advertising Rule

By Susan Light

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) filed a proposed rule change with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 13, 2023, to amend FINRA Rule 2210. This modification will allow the broker-dealer to project performance or provide targeted returns. In communications distributed only to qualified purchasers regarding any security, asset allocation or other investment strategy. Read the proposed FINRA amendments.

A breath of fresh air: CFTC proposes voluntary carbon credit market guidance

by Carl Kennedy

Following a two-year investigation of carbon markets, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) proposed measures focused on improving integrity, transparency, and enforcement in voluntary carbon credit markets (VCCMs). Many see VCCM as an important measure to combat climate change. On December 4, the CFTC issued proposed guidance outlining certain factors CFTC-regulated exchanges, or designated contract markets, should consider when addressing the requirements of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC rules that govern VCCM contract design and Are relevant to the listing process. , Read about the proposed guidance on VCCM.

Gary DeWall provides clarity Luck On why NFTs are not securities

Luck contacted Gary DeWall, senior counsel at Financial Markets & Funds, regarding the regulatory status of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Gary gives two reasons – (1) Their non-substitutability or uniqueness distinguishes them from traditional securities like stocks or bonds because each investment is an investment in a unique asset – there is no common enterprise. Also, (2) the increase in value of the NFT is not necessarily tied to any underlying project; Rather, its value is tied to a specific person, like baseball cards or beanie babies. Read about Gary’s comments.

Daniel Davis discusses the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and its impact on US cryptocurrency regulation CoinDesk

Financial Markets and Regulation Partner and Co-Chair Dan Davis appears CoinDesk TV morning show “First Mover” will discuss the Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) trial and its potential impact on US cryptocurrency regulation. Dan, who regularly contributes Insights CoinDesk Publications and broadcasts explained the associated risks of the SBF’s strategy of getting them to testify in their own case, including opening themselves up to critical cross-examination by the government, having their own publicly made statements used against them, and Difficulty involved in building credibility with jurors. Read about Dan’s comments.

Writer from Financial Markets and Funds Team Chambers Overview on Alternative Funds

presented by Chambers and PartnersKey members of Caton’s Financial Markets and Funds practice – Wendy Cohen, New York Managing Partner and Co-Chair, Investment Management and Funds; Allison Yacker, Partner and Co-Chair, Investment Management and Funds; Henry Bregstein, Partner and President, Alternative Products; Lance Zinman, Partner and Global Chair, Financial Markets and Funds – has written the chapter “Alternative Funds 2023 – USA”, which takes an in-depth look at how this leading jurisdiction has emerged as a result of the strong legal and regulatory framework in the United States Is made. For alternative funds and their managers and investors. Read about “Alternative Funds 2023 – USA” in the Chambers Global Practice Guide.

EU/UK

FCA publishes guidance consultation on anti-greenwashing

By Neil Robson, Sarah Portillo

On 28 November, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published its policy statement on sustainability disclosure requirements (SDR) and investment labels (PS23/16) and a guidance consultation on the anti-greenwashing rule (GC23/3). PS23/16 follows the FCA’s consultation on SDRs and investment labels, issued in October 2022 and introduces measures to inform and protect consumers and improve market confidence in sustainable investments. Specifically, it (i) introduces an anti-greenwashing rule (Rule) for all authorized firms; (ii) four investment labels to help consumers navigate the market; and (iii) new rules and guidance for companies marketing investment funds based on sustainability characteristics. Read about the anti-greenwashing rule.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the UK, EU and US: Bridging the regulatory divide

By Neil Robson, Ciara McBrien, Sarah Portillo

On 8 November 2023, Financial Markets & Funds Partner Neil Robson moderated a panel discussion on the regulatory divide for artificial intelligence (AI) in the UK, EU and US with a focus on providing legal and compliance insights for the asset management industry Did. The panel and subsequent consultation explore the current regulatory framework of AI within the UK financial services industry, make a brief comparison against the global landscape and attempt to predict what will happen next. Read highlights from the panel discussion. Read Caton’s advice.

UK Regulator Publishes Update to Regulation of Fiat-Backed Stablecoins

By Neil Robson, Ciara McBrien, Sarah Portillo, Nathaniel LaLone, Caroline Jackson, Christopher Collins

On 6 November 2023, the Bank of England (BoE) published a discussion paper on “Regulatory arrangements for systemic payment systems using stable coins and related service providers” (Discussion Paper). The discussion paper has been published alongside (1) the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) discussion paper “Regulating Cryptoassets Phase 1: Stablecoins”, detailing their regulatory approach to stablecoin issuers and custodians (DP23/4) ; (2) a letter (letter) from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to bank CEOs on “Innovation in the use by depositors of deposits, e-money and regulated stable coins”; and (3) the “Cross-Authority Roadmap on Innovation in Payments” (the Roadmap) issued by the BOE, the PRA and the FCA (jointly, the regulator). Read about regulatory plans for fiat-backed stablecoins.

UK confirms proposals for future financial services regulatory rules for cryptocurrencies

By Neil Robson, Ciara McBrien, Sarah Portillo, Nathaniel LaLone, Caroline Jackson, Christopher Collins

On 30 October 2023, HM Treasury (HMT) published a response to its February 2023 consultation and sought evidence on its proposals for a future financial services regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies used within financial services (consultation). The response summarizes 131 comments received by HMT following the consultation and sets out policy decisions based on such feedback. Read about HMT consultation.

The UK Government publishes a response to its consultation – failure or success?

By Neil Robson, Sarah Portillo, Christopher Collins

On 30 October 2023, HM Treasury (HMT) published a response to its May 2022 consultation (Consultation) on its approach to managing the failure of systemic digital asset (including stablecoin) firms (Response). The consultation sought views on the proposed application of a revised Financial Market Infrastructure Special Administration Regime (FMISAR) to systemic payment systems and service providers of systemic importance to systems that use digital settlement assets (DSAs). Read about the proposed revised FMISAR.

UK FCA publishes marketing guidance for cryptoasset firms

By Neil Robson, Ciara McBrien, Sarah Portillo, Christopher Collins

On 2 November 2023, the FCA published final, non-handbook guidance (FG23/3) on cryptoasset financial promotion in the United Kingdom, as well as a press release to provide further support to cryptoasset firms complying with the new marketing rules. of. FG23/3 provides information and sets out the FCA’s expectations regarding the communication and approval of eligible cryptocurrency-related financial promotions. Eligible cryptocurrencies are broadly defined as any cryptographically secure digital representation of value or contractual rights that are transferable and fungible. Read about cryptoasset marketing guidance.

