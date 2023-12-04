Financial literacy doesn't work for you? Here's why it's not your fault

Financial literacy is just the beginning of getting good at managing your money. getty

Financial literacy can make or break your money. A report from the National Financial Educators Council found that 38% of those surveyed said a lack of personal finance knowledge could cause them to lose at least $500 in 2022, with 15% saying it could cost them $10,000 or more. There was a loss of.

In July, Oregon became the 23rd state to guarantee a standalone one-semester personal finance course before high school graduation, according to NextGen Personal Finance’s tracker. This is a step in the right direction toward giving the next generation of students access to financial literacy – an education that many older adults are deprived of.

However, many of my financial coaching students have previously participated in financial literacy programs offered by their financial institutions, places of employment, churches, or online. He said the programs have not been effective.

Before you blame yourself for being undisciplined or not smart enough about managing your money, here are three reasons why this process can be a struggle, and how to benefit more from financial literacy efforts in the future. Can be picked up.

1. Your brain is not for storage

I earned an undergraduate degree in psychology and during my four years of college, there has only been one concept that I ironically remember: Your brain is not for storage. This is for processing.

The challenge with many financial literacy programs for both children and adults is that they assume the topic is a simple knowledge challenge. Programs are often designed on the basis that if you are given information, and after minimal exposure, you will retain it.

However, in 2014 a study was published in the journal management Science showed that like other forms of learning we acquire throughout life, retention of financial knowledge diminishes over time. Even in programs where participants received many hours of education, the effect on behavior after 20 months or more was negligible.

So, if you’ve been beating yourself up about learning money concepts in the past, but are unable to recall what you learned, it’s because the programs probably weren’t designed for you to retain the information. They went. Relying on memorizing financial principles, especially more complex ones, is a sure way to feel financially incompetent, even if you’ve put in a lot of effort.

One way to deal with these retention issues is to keep a specific written notebook or journal related to your money journey. Journaling about money-related stress can boost your health and finances, and you can also write down specific concepts you want to remember in the future. Make a habit of reviewing your journal each month as you complete your budgeting activity to see if there are any concepts you learned, but perhaps forgot, that may be useful now.

2. Many fundamental financial concepts are more complex than we are taught

Compound interest is taught as a relatively simple concept in most financial literacy programs. For example, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau defines compound interest as “when you earn interest on money you save as well as interest earned on it.” As simple as it sounds, compound interest is actually a nonlinear concept and most humans are not wired to think in these ways.

For example, estimate by applying this concept without using a calculator: If you start investing $100 every month for 30 years at 8% interest compounded annually, how much money will you have at the end?

Using compound interest calculator, in 30 Over the years, you could have $135,939.85. All my financial education learners who play this game are always amazed at how big the answer is. Most people’s guess won’t be even close to the correct answer. In oversimplifying these concepts to check the box taught, financial literacy education programs rarely move the needle on behavior change.

As someone who sought out beginner investing advice at the beginning of my own financial freedom journey, I thought I had mastered simple concepts like diversification, tax brackets, and retirement plans — only to later discover that they Were much more subtle. After understanding more complex principles I had to scale back some of my financial decisions.

This is not to discourage you from beginning your financial literacy education, but rather this process requires a commitment to a consistent and lifelong routine of seeking more detailed explanations as you move toward making more complex financial decisions. it occurs. It’s also helpful to keep a bookmarked folder of tools like compound interest calculators in your online browser. They can help you make decisions with more accurate calculations than you might have anticipated.

3. Most financial literacy lessons are boring and irrelevant until you need them

The first formal financial literacy lesson I remember didn’t come until I was an adult working at a Fortune 100 company. As an HR representative, I had to learn the basics of our benefit plans so I could answer employee inquiries.

That was the first time I heard about a 401(k). As someone who was answering to other employees, I just understood that I couldn’t touch that money until I got a lot bigger. And if I put in a few dollars myself I’d get free money from the company, and they’d be invested in something called a target fund.

Even though I was tasked with explaining the financial literacy concept to other people, I rarely got a question from an employee about when they would be eligible to participate, and how they would access their retirement savings when they left their job. Will receive.

At my next HR job, the investment company representative was brought in to teach employees about 401(k)s, and other than the boxes of donuts she brought, I thought my time was spent on things piling up in my inbox. Would be better spent reading emails.

After that experience, I felt even more discouraged about financial literacy as I was getting ready to go into debt for my master’s degree. I felt embarrassed that I couldn’t figure out how to fit that opportunity into my regular money obligations.

For many people, even if they are 50, retirement seems really far away and so learning the ins and outs is a lower priority. As I see it, they realize they’ve worked really hard for a long time and haven’t even come close to saving enough.

Instead of trying to learn financial concepts that seem too out of your reach or foreign, try learning the topics that matter to you right now, whether that’s:

repaying debts;

saving your emergency fund; Or

Create a budget you can stick to.

I’m excited to see that there are now many new voices making personal finance more enjoyable to learn, and more relevant to previously neglected and underrepresented populations.

The silver lining is that access to financial education is more widespread than ever. Financial literacy is a good start, but combining it with consistent habits will really change the direction of your financial future.