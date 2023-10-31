Financial integration and industry collaboration essential to advance sustainability initiatives

Earlier this year, some of the world’s leading voices on sustainability came together in London for the Climate Innovation Forum. The event brought together policymakers, investors, solution providers and business leaders to help drive the transition to net zero emissions.

Elena Avesani, Head of Global Sustainability Strategy at Oracle, attended the event and spoke on a panel about the transition to net zero supply chains and how systemic innovation can benefit the bottom line and the planet. Below are some of his highlights from the program.

Climate Innovation Forum Panel on Supply Chain Decarbonization Oracle

John: What are some of the highlights of the 2023 Climate Innovation Forum?

Elena: First, there was a strong commitment from the UK government on applying technology innovation to achieve its climate targets. He did a good job of bringing the private and public sector together in an effective manner that drives initiative, commitment and collaboration.

Another highlight was a presentation by the CEO of AstraZeneca, who explained how the climate crisis is also a health crisis due to increasing air pollution from fossil fuels. The crisis is prompting the pharmaceutical industry (which contributes eight percent of global carbon emissions) to aim for decarbonizing its operations by 2035. As the pharmaceutical industry works towards this goal, it will definitely help the global healthcare industry (the world’s largest industry) move forward. Same direction.

The program and sessions continue to emphasize the importance of supply chain optimization and measurement to help reduce carbon emissions.

John: What challenges do organizations face when decarbonizing their supply chains?

Elena: Organizations want to move away from spreadsheets to manage risk related to environmental and social issues, which create mistakes and delays in properly understanding impacts.

There is an ongoing movement to embed ESG metrics into the DNA of organizations’ IT systems to ensure visibility of supplier and environmental risks. For example, if your business depends on water, and you have two suppliers. One has a great water assessment program, the other does not. This level of detail can get lost in the complexity of the spreadsheet, resulting in one of your suppliers failing to cite the risk on the financial statements.

Industry players need to approach sustainability from a pre-competitive perspective to enable the collective power of the industry to drive supply chain improvements. For example, we’re part of the Responsible Business Alliance, which is helping drive standards for factory conditions and human rights as well as energy efficiency up the electronics supply chain.

There is great benefit from looking at systemic industry issues in collaboration with other key players in the industry. Ultimately, we all benefit from a supply chain that is responsible, efficient and clean and accelerating these changes will require a collective effort.

John: What steps can organizations take to decarbonize their supply chains?

Elena: The first thing organizations can do is talk to their technology implementation partners to better understand how they can start embedding ESG metrics into the systems that run their business. Often the solution to tracking these metrics is a simple configuration within applications. For example, Oracle recently announced an ESG configuration guide for Oracle Fusion Applications to help customers track environmental data, calculate greenhouse gas emissions, and capture the environmental attributes of products.

While many companies are waiting for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to set new ESG reporting requirements, other organizations are already implementing this type of environmental reporting. For example, the $40 billion insurer is already tracking Greenhouse Gas (GHG Protocol Scope 1 and 2 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) as well as upstream and downstream (GHG Protocol Scope 3) emissions and Is reporting.

Finally, organizations should share feedback with their technology vendor and let them know about the features and reports they need. We need customer feedback to help improve ESG reporting for organizations across all industries, so we’re looking for design partners. Many of our new features come from suggestions that our customers share on Oracle Cloud Customer Connect, our online community for customers and partners.

With ESG metrics embedded in business software, increased collaboration with industry groups, and ongoing conversations with implementation partners and technology vendors, decarbonizing supply chains and ESG reporting will become more automated, accurate, and practical in the years to come.