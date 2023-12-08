Financial Institutions, Inc. announced leadership change

WARSAW, NY, December 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company”), parent company of Five Star Bank (“Five Star”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC and Courier Capital, LLC today agreed to strengthen their ability to execute on their long-term strategy and risk operations. announced changes to its executive leadership team and an associated restructuring.

Reed A. Whiting, who previously served as senior vice president, director of indirect and fintech lending solutions, was named chief banking officer. This newly created position leverages Mr. Whiting’s proven track record of executing on operational efficiency and process improvements during his tenures at both Five Star and Morgan Stanley, where he had global responsibility for large-scale efficiency and regulatory change initiatives. Was. As chief banking officer, he will oversee all consumer banking channels, including digital banking, retail branch network and call centers, as well as consumer loans, residential mortgages and the company’s growing banking-as-a-service, or BaaS, business. Line of . , President and CEO Martin K. Mr Whiting will also join the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Birmingham.

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Blake G. Jones, a 20-year marketing and communications veteran, was also appointed to the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Mr. Birmingham and expanding his control to include enterprise sales. The range was expanded. His promotion to the company’s executive ranks ensures that marketing, brand strategy and enterprise sales are more closely aligned with the company’s long-term strategy and are better positioned to support the success of Five Star and its associates.

Additionally, several executives will assume expanded leadership responsibilities, ensuring the Company is better positioned to serve its internal and external stakeholders. The company’s operations, product and technology areas are headed by Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Will move under Jack Plants II, taking advantage of Mr. Plants’ financial services and operational expertise. Chief Risk Officer Gary A. Packos, who has more than 30 years of risk management experience, will assume executive oversight of all credit administration, while chief human resources officer Laurie R. Collins will now take ownership of the enterprise-wide training and incentive plan. To support the company’s disciplined and sustained focus on talent development.

The company also announced that Chief Administrative Officer Sean M. Willett is seeking a new opportunity as CEO of an out-of-market bank and will be leaving for the year to support the smooth transition of the operations he previously overseen. Will remain with the company till the end. In addition, Chief Community Banking Officer Justin K. Bigham has resigned.

Mr. Birmingham said, “The exciting changes announced this week will help accelerate our company’s ability to enhance its digital engagement with customers, while ensuring that our exceptional customer-facing teams continue to deliver the best services to those people.” We are strongly positioned to provide value-added services to those we serve.” , “As we respond to an evolving and challenging operating environment that we expect to continue into 2024, we can now do so in a simpler, more streamlined and functional organization, where leaders across the enterprise are closely aligned. Are empowered to achieve success in future. Strong implementation of long-term initiatives.”

“These leadership changes leverage the strengths of our team of executives, which now includes Blake Jones and Reed Whiting. Both Blake and Reed have considerable experience in their respective fields, they bring fresh and diverse perspectives to our leadership team, and, importantly, allow us to bring together key functions that will position our enterprise in the future. Will give better support,” Mr. Birmingham added. “I also want to thank both Shawn and Justin for their leadership and contributions to our company. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

Along with these leadership changes, the company announced a comprehensive restructuring that simplifies its organizational structure by reducing layers of management that no longer align with the company’s long-term focus, allowing the company to further improve operations. Positions itself better to capitalize on data and technology expertise. efficiencies, and supports improved process execution, while enhancing the company’s ability to deepen customer relationships across diverse and complimentary areas of business. The realignment affected approximately 3.4% of the company’s workforce and also reflected proactive measures to remove approximately $6 million in annual non-interest expenses that primarily represent salaries and benefits.

Mr. Whiting joined the firm in September 2022 from Morgan Stanley, where he gained extensive experience in treasury liquidity planning, regulatory affairs and compliance, most recently as Morgan Stanley’s US Institutional Broker Dealer and Global Head of the Recovery and Resolution Planning Program. Served as treasurer. , He received a BA in economics and public relations from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and the SI Newhouse School of Public Communications, respectively, and a PhD from New York University’s Leonard N. Did MBA from Stern School of Business. He is a member of the Consumer Bankers Association Automobile Finance Committee.

Ms. Jones joined the company in July 2023 and brings 20 years of marketing and communications experience to the growing community bank and its associates. Before joining Five Star, he served as Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing for Arrow Financial Corp. Early in her career, Ms. Jones was a journalist and editor for publications in New York, Hawaii and California. She earned a BA degree in Mass Communications from Washington and Lee University.

Financial Institutions, Inc. About this

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is an innovative financial holding company with approximately $6.1 billion in assets that offers banking, insurance and wealth management products and services through a network of subsidiaries. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses throughout Western and Central New York and its Mid-Atlantic commercial loan production office serves the Baltimore and Washington, DC area. SDN Insurance Agency, LLC provides a wide range of insurance services to individual and business clients, while Courier Capital, LLC provides customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Does it. Learn more at five-starbank.com and FISI-investors.com.

For additional information contact:

kate croft

Investor and External Relations Director

(716) 817-5159

[email protected]

