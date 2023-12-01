Financial giant who predicted Lehman's collapse warns US is in 'deep crisis'

Robert Kiyosaki, co-founder of Rich Dad Company, argues that America is in ‘serious economic crisis due to its debt burden’.

The financial giant who predicted the collapse of Lehman Brothers is sounding the alarm over America’s “serious” financial troubles.

“I hate to say this because, you know I love America, but the debt burden,” Rich Dad Company co-founder Robert Kiyosaka said during his appearance on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Thursday. America is in serious trouble economically.”

,I think the biggest problem, Neil, is that we have three Stooges, you know, one in the presidency, one in the Treasury and one in the Fed,” he said in discussing his outlook on the country’s economic situation. .

“America is broken right now,” Kiyosaki told host Neil Cavuto.

In September, the US national debt topped $33 trillion for the first time, passing an important milestone at a time when government spending is already under scrutiny.

He insisted, “You just look at history. Every time they printed money, the empire collapsed.”

Kiyosaki further said that the government will continue printing money to pay off the country’s growing debt unless they “cut power or the military.”

,We just keep printing money to solve our problems, but we can’t do that for much longer,” he warned.

In the latest Fox News poll asking Americans about the state of the economy, only 29% of respondents said the economy is beginning to turn around, while 67% say the worst is yet to come.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, inflation remains a key concern for voters.

Kiyosaki expressed, “I hate to say it, but inflation is here to stay. Inefficiency is here to stay.”

