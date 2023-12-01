December 1, 2023
Financial giant who predicted Lehman's collapse warns US is in 'deep crisis'


Robert Kiyosaki, co-founder of Rich Dad Company, argues that America is in ‘serious economic crisis due to its debt burden’.

The financial giant who predicted the collapse of Lehman Brothers is sounding the alarm over America’s “serious” financial troubles.

“I hate to say this because, you know I love America, but the debt burden,” Rich Dad Company co-founder Robert Kiyosaka said during his appearance on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Thursday. America is in serious trouble economically.”

,I think the biggest problem, Neil, is that we have three Stooges, you know, one in the presidency, one in the Treasury and one in the Fed,” he said in discussing his outlook on the country’s economic situation. .

“America is broken right now,” Kiyosaki told host Neil Cavuto.

Yellen and the rest of the Bidennomics team ignore the middle-class suffering their policies create

In September, the US national debt topped $33 trillion for the first time, passing an important milestone at a time when government spending is already under scrutiny.

He insisted, “You just look at history. Every time they printed money, the empire collapsed.”

Kiyosaki further said that the government will continue printing money to pay off the country’s growing debt unless they “cut power or the military.”

Economists mock White House pressure on ‘Bidenomics’: ‘They spend like drunken sailors’

,We just keep printing money to solve our problems, but we can’t do that for much longer,” he warned.

FreedomWorks senior economist Steve Moore discusses how lawmakers are creating a commission to tackle the $34 trillion debt on ‘the bottom line’.

In the latest Fox News poll asking Americans about the state of the economy, only 29% of respondents said the economy is beginning to turn around, while 67% say the worst is yet to come.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, inflation remains a key concern for voters.

Kiyosaki expressed, “I hate to say it, but inflation is here to stay. Inefficiency is here to stay.”

Click here to get the Fox Business App

Fox Business’ Megan Haney and Stephen Soares contributed to this report

Source: www.foxbusiness.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Local entrepreneur sets fire to 'Dragon's Den' – Columbia Valley Pioneer

Local entrepreneur sets fire to ‘Dragon’s Den’ – Columbia Valley Pioneer

December 1, 2023
Bitcoin price hits K as Powell bets Fed rate hikes are over

Bitcoin price hits $39K as Powell bets Fed rate hikes are over

December 1, 2023

You may have missed

Local entrepreneur sets fire to 'Dragon's Den' – Columbia Valley Pioneer

Local entrepreneur sets fire to ‘Dragon’s Den’ – Columbia Valley Pioneer

December 1, 2023
Bitcoin price hits K as Powell bets Fed rate hikes are over

Bitcoin price hits $39K as Powell bets Fed rate hikes are over

December 1, 2023
Read Linda Yaccarino's memo to X staff after Elon Musk interview where she told advertisers to 'deal with it yourself'

Read Linda Yaccarino’s memo to X staff after Elon Musk interview where she told advertisers to ‘deal with it yourself’

December 1, 2023
Cardano (ADA) retests key resistance wall, will it be broken?

Cardano (ADA) retests key resistance wall, will it be broken?

December 1, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

“Freedom Scallops”What you probably didn’t know about the seafood war

December 1, 2023
What is the Purpose of Money?

What is the Purpose of Money?

December 1, 2023