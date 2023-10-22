Financial fasting can trim your spending fat

We heard about The supposed benefits of fasting for physical health, but have you considered financial fasting for your financial well-being?

The idea is simple: Don’t spend money during a set period, or in a particular expense category, such as entertainment or food.

From the beginning, financial fasting seems easy. In practice, it can be anything.

This is because spending is often at odds with retirees’ values ​​and intentions. Unlike Millennials and Gen Zers, previous generations are generally less hesitant to purchase products and services from companies that do not align with their principles. The act of swiping a credit card may seem as routine and trivial as opening the door. And as baby boomers retire, some are tempted to treat every day like a Saturday – packed with travel plans, reservations and shopping.

Financial fasting can put the value of a dollar back into perspective, protect your bank account and break the habit of mindless spending. By doing so, it may force you to reevaluate your values ​​and reconnect with those closest to you.

In the following, I’ll explain the many ways a financial fast can have a positive impact on your lifestyle – and how to plan your first financial fast.

Benefits of Financial Fasting

Financial fasting can be a reset button — not just for your finances, but for your values, sense of purpose, and even your relationships. Here are some ways limiting your spending can improve your financial situation.

1. Pay off debt fast.

The most obvious benefit of financial fasting is that it frees up cash flow much faster. But this does not mean that you should spend all the money after breaking your financial fast. Consider using that moment as an opportunity to pay off debt at an accelerated rate — especially high-interest obligations like credit card debt and car loans.

2. Break the cycle of wasteful spending.

We spend for different reasons. Some people give expensive gifts to their grandchildren, while others constantly chase the latest fashion trends, no matter the cost. The problem is that many people do not recognize Why They are buying certain things – and the reasons for buying them may come under scrutiny.

For example, buying property may only provide short-term happiness, but a meaningful experience may be more rewarding in the long run.

Because financial fasting prohibits spending, it may make you think long and hard about why you wanted to buy something in the first place.

Over time, you’ll become more adept at satisfying those needs without spending, or realizing when those impulses aren’t needs at all. For example, if you want to spend time with your partner, a walk at the beach or park might be a better, expense-free way to do it than going to the movies.

3. Align your purchasing decisions with your values.

A financial fast is also an opportunity to bring your spending in line with your personal values. Growing up, many Baby Boomers like me simply went to work. We lowered our heads. Spending was not necessarily linked to purpose or passion, but rather to provide for oneself or others.

It may be time to take a page from the younger generation and think about the impact of your purchasing decisions. If you’re passionate about social awareness and responsibility, consider purchasing many items from larger companies. Should you redirect those funds to other businesses that can have a greater impact on your local community?

As you emerge from the financial crisis, you’ll find yourself at a crossroads asking: Do I continue to spend like before, or try to be the change I want to see in the world?

4. Make space to reconnect in our relationships.

Some people intuitively feel that to do something, you need to spend something. But when it comes to our relationships, quality time matters most. Some types of spending can disconnect you from those important connections, instead of creating space to connect with your loved ones in meaningful ways.

For example, some leisure activities – like attending plays, going to theme parks, or going to concerts – don’t actually require people to talk to each other. And expensive gifts are hardly a substitute for personal connection. Unfortunately, many of our spending habits, even if well-intentioned and born out of kindness, fail to deepen our relationships.

On the other hand, planning free activities requires you to collaborate creatively with your family members and friends, fostering a sense of spontaneity and adventure. And many activities that don’t involve expense require us to stay present, listen to others respectfully, and appreciate their presence.

How to plan a financial fast

A financial fast can be as drastic as avoiding spending for a week, or as drastic as skipping lunch during the work week. It is most important to recognize that a financial fast can be accomplished in degrees to accommodate your comfort level and needs.

Consider your budget. Start by identifying the areas where you’re spending the most – eating out, going to the movies – and the days on which you’re spending the most. This will help you target your fast and also give you an idea of ​​how to spend your time during the fast. For example, someone who regularly visits an art museum on Sundays might choose to attend free art exhibitions in the area instead.

Start by identifying the areas where you’re spending the most – eating out, going to the movies – and the days on which you’re spending the most. This will help you target your fast and also give you an idea of ​​how to spend your time during the fast. For example, someone who regularly visits an art museum on Sundays might choose to attend free art exhibitions in the area instead. Plan to start small. Like physical fasting, financial fasting is also a muscle. Start by cutting expenses that are easy to track. For example, that regular Friday night at the local bistro might turn into dinner and a movie at home. Once you’ve mastered those small goals, you can go an entire day, and eventually even an entire week, without spending.

Like physical fasting, financial fasting is also a muscle. Start by cutting expenses that are easy to track. For example, that regular Friday night at the local bistro might turn into dinner and a movie at home. Once you’ve mastered those small goals, you can go an entire day, and eventually even an entire week, without spending. Don’t expect change overnight. At first, you may feel as if you are unnecessarily depriving yourself. But after fasting for a while, you will start to come out of each fast with a renewed appreciation for the importance of money, its purpose, significance and impact on the lives of others. This feeling of connection will change how you spend that first dollar coming in fast.

Reshaping your relationship with money

Once you incorporate financial fasting into your daily life, you’ll realize how much the world has to offer you besides reckless spending. It can help you refocus your financial priorities, overcome addictive spending habits and even inspire you to financially support causes you believe in. Are.

The difficulties associated with financial fasting are not without reason – but the happiness it can bring to your life and the lives of those around you is worth the effort.

