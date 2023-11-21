The President of Cyprus has contacted an unnamed ‘third country’ for help investigating alleged evasion of sanctions against Russia by oligarchs.

Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides revealed in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday that he personally reached out to an unnamed ‘third country’ asking for assistance in investigating allegations that Cyprus’ financial services providers are evading international sanctions. Had helped Russian oligarchs in.

The President stressed his commitment to ensuring ‘absolutely no shadow’ over Cyprus, highlighting the potential impact on the country’s efforts to attract quality foreign investment.

The President revealed that several investigations into alleged clearance evasion are currently ongoing, although specific details were not provided.

The requested assistance has been accepted and a team of foreign experts is prepared to cooperate with seven police investigators in investigating old and new media reports.

These reports allege that Cyprus-based lawyers and accountants facilitated the movement of Russian oligarchs’ funds through a complex network of companies and trusts to circumvent sanctions related to Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published several stories last week citing leaked documents that allegedly reveal the involvement of Cyprus firms in helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.

‘Zero tolerance towards corruption’

President Christodoulides stressed that foreign experts will not only help improve but also speed up the investigation process to demonstrate Cyprus’ “zero tolerance for corruption”.

The measure aims to increase domestic confidence in the justice system and protect the country’s reputation.

A key aspect of the President’s strategy to restore Cyprus’s image includes the establishment of the Single Supervisory Authority – an independent body of financial crime experts tasked with tackling financial malfeasance and sanction evasion.

A draft law for this initiative has been prepared for parliamentary debate and approval.

Rebranding efforts are being made for private investment

To further strengthen the police financial crimes unit, President Christodoulides announced plans to hire additional specialists with legal or accounting backgrounds. He defended Cyprus’ efforts to reform its banking sector since the 2013 financial crisis, and acknowledged the need of the hour to rebrand the country as a prime investment opportunity.

The President expressed his strong stance against any allegations that tarnish the name of Cyprus and stressed their detrimental impact on attracting private investment.

Despite the challenges, Christodoulides said countries from the wider Middle East have shown interest in investing in Cyprus, particularly in energy, health services, education and information technology.

In the same interview, the Cypriot President addressed the proposal for a humanitarian corridor to Gaza and revealed that the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is his new choice for an envoy to explore the possibility of resuming talks for reunification. Will inform the Cyprus Government soon. The ethnically divided country has been in a standoff since 2017.

