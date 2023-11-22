Financial analyst says Tesla should cancel Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck, one of the most hyped vehicles in recent history, won’t do much good for the Elon Musk-led EV maker, at least in the short term, and it would be really nice to cancel the company’s shares.

That’s what Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said after lowering his price target on Tesla stock to $210 a share, citing lower earnings and free cash flow projections.

That’s a bold statement, considering that the Cybertruck is about a week away from finally being delivered, and the Internet has not been very kind to the financial analyst, as you can see for yourself in the comments on the X post below. By Sawyer Merritt.

But while the statement canceling Tesla’s first electric pickup is a stretch to say the least, the financial analyst’s other comments are not so far-reaching. “Tesla looks stuck at a slow pace for the next 12-18 months, unable to take advantage of peer delays, while European legacy OEMs launch $/€25,000 EVs next year and Chinese car giants launch new lows,” Houchois wrote in a “Manufacturers set a new pace for shorter product cycles.” Comment.

This goes along with what Musk said during the third quarter earnings call last month. “I want to exceed expectations for the Cybertruck,” the Tesla CEO said. “It’s a great product, but financially, it will take a year to 18 months to become a significant, positive cash flow contributor. I wish there was some way to differentiate but this is just my best guess. “

Houchois said that instead of spending significant resources on Cybertruck production ramps, the company should focus on “supplying the 4680 to high-volume global segments and the Model Y.”

With the highly anticipated delivery event on November 30 approaching, the Cybertruck is finally becoming a reality four years after its unveiling. But not for actual customers, at least not yet, it seems. As reported by Mexican newspaper millenioTesla may only deliver 10 Cybertrucks at the end of the month, and they’re all likely going into the hands of employees, just as the Model 3 was first delivered to 30 company employees in 2017.

That doesn’t mean the slow initial rollout hindered the Model 3’s global success in any way, given that it’s Tesla’s second-best-selling car after the Model Y crossover.

Source: uk.motor1.com