Financial Advisor Job Outlook for 2024 and beyond SmartAsset

Over the next decade, the job outlook for financial advisors looks extremely promising, with opportunities abundant across the country. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that employment of financial advisors will grow much faster than the average occupation. Growth is concentrated in cities with strong financial services sectors, but jobs can be found almost anywhere. An aging population seeking help with retirement planning helps fuel demand. Most consultants earn an average salary of $95,390, although salaries can exceed $200,000. While automation poses a potential threat, individuals are still likely to seek human assistants for complex planning needs.

financial advisor employment expansion

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 42,000 new financial advisor jobs will be added from 2022 to 2032. This will increase the total number of positions by 13% over a decade, from 227,600 in 2022 to 369,600 in 2032. The pace of development is almost four times faster than this. Employment growth across all occupations is estimated at 3% for the same period.

Employment opportunities for both new and established financial advisors will be further enriched by this rapid growth. The BLS estimates that an average of approximately 25,600 financial advisor job opportunities will become available each year. Many of them are expected to have abundant vacancies as a large number of current financial advisors will retire and need to be replaced.

Financial Advisor Demand Drivers

Several factors are causing the rapid expansion of financial advisor jobs. Most importantly, as the Baby Boomer generation ages, more people will seek professional financial planning services to help manage retirement.

The decline in traditional pension plans is another reason. Due to this trend, individuals are increasingly needing to make their own choices about 401(k) plans, IRAs, and other investments to fund retirement. This creates demand for financial advisors.

Where are the financial advisor jobs?

Financial advisors work everywhere in all states and cities, including small towns and rural areas. However, some places have more jobs than others.

At the state level, California employs the most financial advisors with 32,670 jobs expected in 2022. New York and Florida follow in second place with 26,800 and 24,640 financial advisor jobs, respectively.

Financial advisors have the highest share of all jobs in New York and North Carolina. In these states, 2.94 out of every 100,000 jobs are for financial advisors.

In terms of metro areas, the New York-Newark metro area also leads among metro areas, with 29,000 financial advisor jobs. That’s well ahead of second-place Los Angeles with 13,050 jobs.

what do financial advisors do

Assessing a client’s assets, liabilities, taxes, and objectives

Creating financial plans and investment strategies

Recommending investments such as stocks, bonds and insurance

Monitoring portfolio performance and adjusting plans

Educating customers on financial topics

financial advisor income

The average salary for financial advisors nationwide was $95,390 in 2022, with the top 10% of advisors in the best-paying markets earning more than $208,000.

Salaries also vary by job title and field. Securities and investment advisors earn more than $150,000 on average.

Uncertainties of Financial Advisor Job

Like any forecast, the future outlook for financial advisors is not certain. One uncertainty is the rise of robo-advisors, which are automated investing platforms. However, most experts expect that individuals will still seek personal advice from human advisors for complex planning.

The task may become even more difficult given the complex landscape including the growing variety of different financial services and investment products. Taxes are also constantly changing so advisors must stay on top of new developments there. Financial advisors are also heavily regulated and the potential for increased oversight or stricter licensing requirements exists.

ground level

With the aging population and the shift to individual retirement accounts, financial advisor jobs are expanding rapidly. This profession offers a strong job outlook over the next decade. The financial rewards are also attractive, and the work can be done from almost any location. Individuals seeking help on financial topics such as retirement planning will likely continue to turn to advisors, although changes in technology, regulation, tax law and the increasing complexity of the financial world may create challenges.

Tips to Grow Your Financial Advisory Business

