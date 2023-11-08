Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 7, 2023

Operator: Hello and welcome to US Finance’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines are placed on mute to prevent any feedback noise. There will be a question-and-answer session after the speaker’s remarks. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the conference over to Michael Fant, Senior Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Michael Fant: Thank you everyone and good afternoon, welcome to Finance of America’s third quarter earnings call. With me today are Graham Fleming, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Kristen Seifert, president of Finance of America. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and you can find the earnings release and presentation on our Investor Relations website at www.financeofamerica.com. Additionally, we will mention certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. You can find a reconciliation of the non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures discussed in our earnings press release and presentation on today’s call and on the Investor Relations page of our website. Also, I would like to remind everyone that comments on this conference call regarding the Company’s expected operating and financial performance for future periods may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to the safe harbor statement for forward-looking statements that you will find in today’s earnings release. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and other factors, including the risks described in the Risk Factors section of the Financial Services Annual Report on Form 10-K. . Filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023, for the year ending December 31, 2022. Thus, the risk factors may be revised and updated in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We make no commitment to update these statements if conditions change. Please note that today we will discuss the interim period financial position and it is unaudited.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Graham Fleming, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Americas Finance. Graham?

Graham Fleming: Yes, thank you, Michael. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for joining us. Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the departure of Johann Gericke from Americas Finance, effective October 13. We appreciate Johan’s work during his tenure and we wish him well in his future endeavors. Looking ahead, we are excited to have Matt Engel become Chief Financial Officer of Americas Finance, effective November 15. Matt is a seasoned financial leader with deep reverse mortgage industry experience and will play a key role in supporting our goal of offering modern retirement solutions. Home Equity for Older Homeowners. We look forward to introducing everyone to Matt as he officially takes over as CFO later this month.

To begin, I would like to briefly review our top financial results for the quarter and the macro trends that impacted them. I will then hand over to Kristen to share some important operational updates, followed by a financial review from Michael. Finance of America continues to be a leader in helping homeowners age 55 and older benefit from their growing home equity and remains the leading provider of home-focused modern retirement solutions. On this path, several important strategic actions were taken during the quarter as we continue our focus on the retirement space. First, we completed the sale of our title insurance business during the first few days of the quarter. In September, we completed two additional transactions to further refine our focus.

These were the sale of the operating assets of our home improvement platform and the transition of our offshore fulfillment services team. Recognizing our commitment to building a modern retirement solutions platform, we saw this as a unique opportunity to further our goals. On a continuing operations basis, we recorded a GAAP net loss of $172 million or $0.74 per basic share in the third quarter, primarily driven by the negative impact of rates and spreads. On an adjusted basis, we recognized a net loss of $25 million or $0.11 per fully diluted share as we absorbed additional losses from the Home Improvement platform and downward pressure on margins. Balance sheet write-downs account for a significant portion of the GAAP net loss due to fair value adjustments and interest rate increases impacting the portfolio.

Amid a challenging macro environment, we are focused on executing against what is within our control. With this focus, we have identified key operating initiatives that will increase revenues and improve expenses within our operating areas and also streamline our corporate overhead. As noted in slide three of the supplemental presentation, America’s finances are focused on many commodities. To increase revenue we are looking to expand our product portfolio, modernize the customer experience and optimize our marketing opportunities to drive conversions. To improve expenses, we plan to strengthen our technology, reduce production costs, and increase our marketing efficiently. Finally, as part of corporate rationalization, we will continue to streamline our enterprise functions and simplify our structure to more appropriately align with our forward operating strategy.

I’ll now turn things over to Kristen for an update on our operations, the integration with AAG, and the work we’re doing to enhance our products and sales channels.

Kristen Seifert: Thanks, Graham, and good afternoon everyone. I am pleased to report that the integration of AAG’s retail platform into FOA is on track. Team morale is high and everyone is excited to come under one umbrella and start offering the full range of products of the combined company. As we have previously said, we believe substantial opportunity exists to offer our proprietary products through our direct-to-consumer division, AAG. These products already lead the options available in the wholesale sector within our industry and have many of the shortcomings not addressed through a traditional HECM product. We have already seen an increase in volumes following our acquisition, which gives us confidence in the opportunity for greater penetration as we move things forward.

As we continue integration, the final significant hurdle is the consolidation of our technology stack, including migrating to a single loan origination system. This migration is estimated to begin in December and should be completed roughly by the end of Q1 2024. While we know this will temporarily slow down some of our operations, there are many workflow and expense efficiencies to be gained following the consolidation. As it relates to production, while rising rates put downward pressure on the price level of loans, there has been no decline in inquiries coming from our borrowers. These borrowers need alternative ways to access their equity and broader market dynamics have created increased appeal for our HomeSafe second lien product. We will be able to better serve those borrowers moving forward in two main ways.

The first is to expand this product to the entire sales team within the AAG call center, which is scheduled to happen this month and the second is to make the product available in the loan origination system used by most originators in the industry through our Do business together. Wholesale Division. HomeSafe Second helps homeowners age 55 and older access the equity in their home through a second lien without impacting their lower first-rate mortgage and without adding a new monthly mortgage payment. It is the first product of its kind and was created to provide access to equity to the many people who are not served by the existing options in the market today. Given that our demographic of homeowners hold over $12 trillion in home equity, expanding product through these channels is a strategic move to further unlock this market.

To remind everyone, AAG’s direct-to-consumer channel reaches more than 20 million consumers annually through targeted marketing and advertising and has long been the leader in HECM submission volume. Overall, we are very excited about how these efforts are progressing. The final technology consolidation taking place over the next two quarters will enable us to focus on increasing our market penetration through optimization of the marketing and sales platform and expansion of the product suite and a modern digital customer experience. Over to you, Michael.

Michael Fant: Thank you, Kristen. Before providing specifics about the quarter, I’ll begin by providing a brief overview of our financial results. Turning to operating results, the company recognized a GAAP net loss of $172 million, or $0.74 per basic share, in the third quarter. On an adjusted basis, we recognized a net loss of $25 million or $0.11 per share. First and foremost, we grew volumes in the third quarter. In our reverse business we secured $470 million in loans, up 18% from $397 million in the second quarter. This was primarily due to the successful integration of the AAG retail platform. During the quarter, we maintained over 37% share in the HECM reverse market. While increased volumes put upward pressure on revenues, the top line ultimately remained relatively flat due to lower margins.

Our margin declined quarter-over-quarter from 9.2% to 7.8% due to several factors, including a 74 basis point increase in ten-year Treasuries. If margins had remained stable in the second quarter, our increase in volume would have equated to an $8 million increase in revenue. As shown on Slide 4 in the supplemental presentation, our core operating segments continued to execute against our strategic plan during the quarter. The divestitures of our home improvement and offshore fulfillment operations are not considered significant from a GAAP perspective and thus do not qualify as discontinued operations. However, when these business line results are excluded from our quarterly reporting, our retirement solutions and portfolio management businesses recognized adjusted net income for the quarter just above breakeven.

When adding or adding corporate overhead, Finance of America would have recognized an adjusted net loss of $19 million for Q3, or earnings of approximately $0.08 per share as discussed on our Q2 call, even with this reduction in margin. Additionally, we are focused and making solid progress in reducing our cost base as planned. Since the peak in early 2022, we have achieved approximately $80 million in annual savings, or a baseline of our $80 million to $100 million target. In the third quarter, we saw a 17% decline in corporate spending compared to the second quarter. Our success is a result of further reductions in overall corporate expenses and empowerment of our corporate structure. We are pleased with our progress to date and are on track to identify additional savings in the fourth quarter and beyond.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Graham for closing remarks.

Graham Fleming: Thanks, Michael. Overall, it was another busy quarter with many macro headwinds beyond our control, but we remain focused on ensuring our long-term success and sticking to our strategy. Absent these headwinds, the Company has the potential to generate enterprise value through earnings from our core operations should the fair value of our assets increase and or spreads improve. We’re seeing real progress in our business, improving our top and bottom lines, leveraging the AAG channel and taking real steps to become a better partner to our customers by providing them with the retirement solutions they need. Are. Before we open the call for questions, I want to pause for a moment and express my deepest condolences to Patty Cook’s friends and family.

Patty was an extraordinary leader of America’s finance, but more importantly, she was a wonderful woman and friend. His impact on America’s finances and all of us will never be forgotten. And with that, we’ll open the call for questions.

