Willemstad – Recent investigations by the tax authorities and the SBAB have revealed that a large number of car rental companies in Curaçao are violating financial regulations. These businesses either do not pay turnover tax or pay it inadequately, some being completely unknown to the tax authorities.

According to the tax authorities and the SBAB, many car rental companies are involved in large-scale tax evasion. Rental companies, particularly those with ten or more vehicles, have been identified as the main culprits.

Many of these businesses do not collect turnover tax, while others have not even registered themselves as car rental companies with the tax authorities. A large number of companies consistently file zero returns, falsely claiming that there is no turnover and hence, they do not owe turnover tax.

These practices not only violate fiscal obligations but also constitute criminal offenses under the Common National Tax Ordinance. Offenders risk up to six months in prison and heavy fines. If a false return is filed knowingly, the penalty can be 100 percent of the tax amount outstanding.

The SBAB and the tax authorities have decided to jointly address this form of fiscal non-compliance. Letters are being sent to the caught car rental companies requesting explanations for the irregularities observed. Additionally, audits are being conducted on rental companies suspected of not providing complete information on their turnover.

The tax authorities caution car rental companies identifying themselves in this description. They are encouraged to file accurate returns for the year 2019 to present. This can prevent criminal records and higher fines. Car rental companies that fail to take action and wait until additional assessments are implemented will face stiff penalties.

Source: www.bing.com