In response to the recent spills at the Akosombo and Kepong dams which resulted in the displacement of over 31,000 people, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has offered GHC2 million to support relief efforts for the affected flood victims.

The Ministry of Finance also donated an additional GHC50,000 for the same purpose.

Speaking during a visit to Mape in the Volta Region, Ofori-Atta assured displaced persons that the upcoming budget presentation scheduled for November will meet their needs and include adequate relief measures.

He acknowledged the challenges of returning home due to health issues and expressed the importance of providing alternative solutions to aid in the accelerated reconstruction process.

The overflow of the Akosombo and Kepong dams has caused significant damage to crops, forced schools to close, and stalled the local economy in Mape – the epicenter of the flooding – as well as parts of the Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

The Volta River Authority (VRA), which operates the dams, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has already taken several steps to provide immediate assistance.

This includes the provision of mobile toilets and mobile clinics for medical treatment in affected areas.

VRA has also provided relief items such as canned food, rice, sugar, toiletries, boats and hot meals to flood victims.

Additionally, VRA is working to restore the water supply system in the Aweime community.

To reduce pressure on existing toilet facilities in safe havens, VRA has provided additional mobile toilets to Mape and Adidom. These toilets are equipped with biodegrading units to prevent cross-contamination.

The VRA announced its intention to provide more toilet facilities to affected communities in the lower Volta Basin.

The relief efforts have increased demands from minorities in Parliament for immediate action from the government.

They are urging the government to temporarily shift the flood victims to the Saglemi Housing Project, which is currently vacant.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has established a committee to monitor ongoing rescue efforts, as Ghana’s meteorological service predicts more rainfall this year.

The country is witnessing an increase in the frequency and unpredictability of weather events, for which experts blame climate change.

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

