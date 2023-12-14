TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ – Federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers met yesterday for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to announce the extension of the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) forgiveness deadline by a full year. There is an opportunity. In recent weeks, the move was supported by all 13 provincial and territorial ministers. Additionally, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on ministers to support a freeze on four major tax increases coming as early as 2024.

It will be a month until the CEBA repayment deadline ends next Monday, January 18. If small businesses cannot repay the loan by then or have not applied with their bank for a refinance extension, they will lose the forgivable portion of up to $20,000 and have to start over. Paying interest on the principal amount.

“Last week, Ottawa finally provided some important details to help businesses considering different repayment options,” said CFIB President Dan Kelly. “Although this information is useful, it leaves too little time for businesses to find the best option for them. We are urging the government to give businesses more time to secure the forgivable portion of the loan.”

New CFIB data found that only a third (34%) of business owners have repaid their CEBA loan, while another 23% don’t think they can repay it in time to maintain the forgivable portion.

The CFIB is pushing the government to extend the waiver eligibility deadline from January 18 to December 31, 2024.

“Small businesses feel like Ottawa is abandoning them at a critical time in their recovery,” said Jasmine Guenette, vice-president of National Affairs. “We are already seeing more business bankruptcies than last year. Nearly 50% of small businesses are making below normal sales, facing more than $100,000 in pandemic debt, while consumer pressures “We are spending less than before due to inflation. It seems that only the government does not understand the negative consequences that not extending the repayment deadline can have on our economy and our small businesses.”

Four major tax increases are coming next year

Employment Insurance (EI) and Canada Pension Plan (CPP) premiums will increase on January 1, while carbon and alcohol excise taxes will increase on April 1.

Both the CPP and EI changes would increase payroll taxes by $348 for workers in 2024, and by $366 per employee for employers. Total employer contributions for the CPP and EI changes could be up to $5,524 per employee in 2024. It also does not include other payroll taxes that an employer may pay depending on the location of its business.

Then on April 1, the carbon tax will increase from $65 per tonne to $80 per tonne, while the alcohol excise tax will automatically adjust to inflation (about 3.5%) in 2024, unless Ottawa legislates a freeze or cap.

The increase in the federal carbon tax is planned despite the fact that Ottawa has not even created a program aimed at returning $2.5 billion in carbon tax revenue to small business owners. The federal government is sitting on billions of dollars collected from 2019, despite repeated promises to return these dollars to small companies.

“Canadians and small businesses are already struggling with high costs. The upcoming tax increase will further increase the cost of doing business and cut into workers’ take-home income. We are calling on the federal government to step up the cost of living And make business easier for both, Canada is more affordable by preventing upcoming tax increases,” Kelly concluded.

Your Voice – Preliminary results of the December 2023 survey, conducted from December 7-13, 2023, number of respondents = 2,617. For comparison purposes, a probability sample with the same number of respondents would have a margin of error of at most +/- 1.9%, 19 times out of 20.

