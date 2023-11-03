Finance ministers meet Friday to discuss Alberta's proposal to leave the CPP

Nova Scotia Finance Minister Alan McMaster says he will be in a better position to discuss the potential impacts of the province of Alberta’s withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan after meeting with his provincial, territorial and federal counterparts on Friday.

McMaster, who is chair of the Council of Provincial and Territorial Finance Ministers, will participate in a virtual meeting convened by federal Finance Minister Chrystia Feland to discuss the ability for the Alberta government to leave the CPP and start its own fund. He told reporters at Province House on Thursday that he has spoken to most of his counterparts on the issue, but would not comment on Alberta’s plans until after the meeting.

It won’t be easy to determine what that would mean for the health of the plan or the contributions people can make if Alberta ends up taking away the yet-to-be-determined amount of money to launch its plan, McMaster said.

“The law will need to be updated to provide everyone with appropriate numbers and this has never been considered before and is something the federal government will have to do.”

McMaster said the CPP has been a success for Canadians.

“It has helped alleviate poverty for senior citizens, it has got the best returns of any pension scheme in the world over the 10-year period from 2013 to 2022. So it is a very good scheme.”

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says Alberta’s exit from the CPP could raise concerns about fixed income for seniors. (Robert Short/CBC)

Premier Tim Houston was less concerned about the situation, telling reporters he had not thought too much about it and was not focused on the Alberta government’s views.

“That will be between them and the federal government. We have no influence on that.”

Houston is scheduled to host meetings of the countries’ prime ministers on Monday, where the agenda is expected to focus on health care. He could not say whether the CPP would make room for discussion or not.

This troubles Liberal leader Zach Churchill.

“I think the fact that he’s not even paying attention to this really points to the fact that he’s out of touch with the financial challenges that people face right now,” Churchill told reporters at Province House. are doing.”

NDP Leader Claudia Chander says Premier Tim Houston needs to be more involved in looking at the future of the Canada Pension Plan. (Robert Short/CBC)

Given the increasing number of seniors struggling to survive on fixed incomes, Churchill said Houston should lobby Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on the issue.

NDP Leader Claudia Chander agreed that Houston needs to take a more active interest in the issue on behalf of Nova Scotians and the overall health of the Canada Pension Plan.

“The Prime Minister is going to a meeting with his counterparts and the fact that this is not an issue for him probably calls for a re-think.”

Source: www.bing.com