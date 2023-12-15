Finance Minister to discuss housing, pension and economy in annual meeting

TORONTO – Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and her provincial and territorial counterparts say housing, pensions and economic growth will be hot topics as they gather in Toronto for their annual meeting.

“I am sure we will discuss housing, which is a central priority for many Canadians today,” he said in opening remarks delivered Friday before a room of ministers at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. .

“This also includes how we can work together to build more homes faster and how we can work together to do things like ban short-term rentals.”

The meeting comes as Canada struggles with high inflation and high interest rates that are weighing on the economy and many people managing mortgage payments or trying to enter the housing market.

On Thursday, the Canadian Real Estate Association reported that the actual national average price of a home sold in November was $646,134, up two per cent from the same month last year.

At the same time, all levels of government are facing increasing pressure to solve the housing crisis by finding ways to build more homes faster.

However, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday that the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts declined to 212,624 units in November from 272,264 in October.

Freeland indicated that housing would not be the only topic of conversation.

“We will also discuss pensions and the importance of working together to ensure every Canadian has a safe, secure and dignified retirement,” he said.

Ministers held a special meeting last month to discuss Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s pressure to ditch the Canada Pension Plan for an Alberta-only version.

Smith began his effort to exit the CPP in September, when he released a LifeWorks report estimating that Alberta was entitled to $334 billion, or 53 per cent, of the Canada Pension Plan if it launched its own pension program. Is.

Other economists, including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, believe Alberta’s share is closer to 15 per cent of its percentage of CPP membership.

Freeland has asked the chief actuary to calculate how much Alberta will owe.

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, chairing Friday’s meeting, said he expected Freeland to seek feedback from ministers on a potential CPP exit from Alberta.

Bethlenfalvy had previously asked for a meeting with ministers and Freeland on the subject.

“I think it’s important that Canadians have the stability and security of a pension plan, knowing you don’t have to worry about it,” he said.

“I’m sure we will have very thoughtful, deliberate discussions on behalf of all Canadians, including Albertans, who have a lot of concerns.”

But Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpoir downplayed the need for immediate attention to the issue.

“This is a very long process and it is not what is pressing and urgent today,” he told reporters ahead of the meeting.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem was also present at the meeting.

He said he planned to brief ministers on the country’s economic outlook, but he would also talk about monetary policy and productivity. He declined to share a preview of his remarks with the media.

Freeland’s speech indicated that she was going to raise some of the same topics as Macklem.

“I hope we’ll also get a chance to talk about how we can work together to grow the economy, whether it’s breaking down barriers to internal trade, to addressing labor shortages across the country.” be it foreign credit recognition and improving labor mobility,” he said. Said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Source: www.bing.com