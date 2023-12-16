Finance Minister says TCI has allocated more funds for 2023-2024, no concerns about deficit

dana malcolm

staff Writer

#TurksandCaicos, December 15, 2023 – “This is too much. What we are paying for the Prime Minister’s Office is too much.”

The new salaries for Assembly members have been revealed courtesy of Opposition Leader Edwin Astwood, as he accused the Government of reviewing salaries and grades for the ‘wrong reasons’.

“I want to tell members of the public, this increase was never about you! Apologize. Let’s see who got the biggest benefit,” he said before listing the advanced salaries during the assembly meeting on December 13.

The opposition leader confirmed figures that had been circulating on social media in the week following the revelations about the pay rise for civil servants. The figures provided by him were as follows:

premiere pre enhancement – Basic salary – $146,600; Allowance $24,000

He said, “We’re happy to see civil servants get their promotions – but it plays into this narrative that politicians are just here for themselves, and I don’t want to be a part of that.”

“I’m ashamed, and if you all want to take my money, then take it, you can’t miss what you don’t have!” Opposition leaders shouted.

Throughout the room one could hear the conversations of members of the government, who urged him to calm down and drink water, but did not interrupt. Notably, politicians themselves do not receive raises, rather the raises are approved by the Integrity Commission.

To this, Astwood countered that the Integrity Commission had received recommended figures from the consultants conducting the review.

“Government, they are giving crumbs to people and taking the entire table and pushing it into their jeeps and driving away with it! This is not right!” she said.

Minister for Physical Planning and Infrastructure Development Jamel Robinson, speaking after Astwood finished his speech, described the comment as almost cheap politics. He cited the fact that opposition-appointed member Alvin Garland had called for a raise for opposition leader a week earlier.

Robinson said the PNP government was the first brave government in more than a decade to give salary increases at all levels in the public service.

“I have to tell the public, I am not a hater. I have been a minister but some things are a bit excessive. Let’s take care of the people below first. [Us] At the top? “Yeah, we should get something – give us $10,000 – something we can manage, we make a lot of money already,” Astwood advised during his speech.

The opposition leader said the salary hike had gone too far in the House of Assembly, especially in the Cabinet.

