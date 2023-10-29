Finance minister says Alberta ready to negotiate potential CPP withdrawal

Alberta’s finance minister says he looks forward to a future meeting with his provincial and federal counterparts on his province’s potential withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan.

in an interview with rosemary barton live On Sunday’s broadcast, Nate Horner also said Alberta has the right to consider its own pension plan.

“It’s the right of Albertans to talk, but I certainly welcome conversations with other Canadian leaders – I look forward to that,” he told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton.

The Albertan government has announced a consultation process that could lead to a final referendum on the possibility of creating an independent pension for the province, separate from the national Canada Pension Plan (which does not include Quebec).

Earlier this week, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy asked finance ministers across the country to discuss the idea. Alberta’s withdrawal would have financial consequences for both people living in that province and Canadians still governed by the plan.

It is unclear when that meeting will take place, or whether it will take place as part of the traditional finance ministers’ meetings that often take place in December.

Horner said, “We’re very happy to pay our fair share, which we know will be higher than other places. But we also want to be the economic engine of the country, and the federal government will not intend to stop that. “

Featured Video The growing war of words between governments, politicians and organizations over the prospect of an Alberta Pension Plan. How is this policy playing out in federal politics? And how to talk to Albertans about this? This week, host Kathleen Petty is joined by Jim Dinning, who is leading the public consultation for the province. Then, she talks to federal senior minister Seamus O’Regan.

A report commissioned by the province and prepared by the company Lifeworks indicates that Alberta would be entitled to 53 per cent of the CPP’s assets.

That claim and the Alberta government’s broader effort have faced strong opposition from politicians across the country.

“The harm this will cause is undeniable,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in an open letter addressed to Smith. “Withdrawal of Albertans from the Canada Pension Plan will expose millions of Canadians to greater instability and deprive them of the certainty and stability that have benefited generations.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre blamed Trudeau for stoking division on the issue and restricting Alberta’s economy, saying, “I encourage Albertans to remain in the CPP.”

The 53 per cent figure has been a lightning rod throughout the debate on the issue, with some economists like Trevor Tombe arguing that Alberta would reasonably be entitled to much less.

Horner told Barton, “What I’ve said to Minister Freeland, what the Prime Minister has said, if it’s wrong… if this interpretation analysis is wrong, tell us what the numbers are.”

Mixed feelings on carbon tax changes

Horner also spoke with Barton about recent changes to the federal carbon tax, which Trudeau announced Thursday.

The measures, which primarily address the affordability of home heating oil and heat pumps, are most relevant in Atlantic Canada. This led to criticism elsewhere in Canada, where natural gas is more prevalent, that the policy left out the rest of Canadians.

“I’m very happy for our Atlantic cousins, but I certainly think it’s unfair,” Horner said.

The provincial finance minister said he viewed it as an acknowledgment from the federal government that the carbon tax has an impact on affordability, but argued that the response was “frankly ridiculous”.

“It is time for our federal leadership to admit that the retail carbon tax is a serious failure.”

