Finance Minister said, due to the efforts of the government, inflation has declined for the fourth consecutive time.

According to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, the government’s sustained efforts to restore macroeconomic stability have resulted in the fourth consecutive decline in inflation.

The inflation rate fell to 26.4 percent in November, marking a significant decline from the previous year.

Speaking at the dividend presentation of 30.89 million cedis by the board of Twifo Oil Palm Plantation Limited, Ofori-Atta stressed the real impact of these efforts on the economic landscape of the country.

Hailing the remarkable performance, the Finance Minister said, “We saw inflation come down to 26.4% yesterday, from literally 54 points at the end of last year. So that’s a pretty impressive performance. And I know we have gone through tough times, but you see inflation has halved. We see our growth which was expected doubling from 1.5% to 3%. And we see currency devaluation which has decreased by about 7.2% since February.

Ofori-Atta highlighted that Greater Accra witnessed the slowest increase in inflation, indicating positive economic progress. However, he acknowledged that food inflation remains a concern, although it declined from 44% to 32% during the measured period. He stressed the need for better logistics movement to ensure efficient supply chain within the country.

Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare has urged State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to strive for profitability while commending government efforts to improve the business environment for sustainable growth.

“The government cannot continue to invest in these companies, and whatever is owed to the government will not be paid to the government,” Osei-Asare said. So we appreciate what you have done and we request that we continue to work in partnership with you to ensure that you maintain this growth that we are seeing at our level.

The sustained decline in inflation and other positive economic indicators reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring macroeconomic stability and promoting an environment conducive to sustainable growth and development.

