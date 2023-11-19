Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that women have been given top priority under PM Mudra Yojana.

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said first priority is given to women entrepreneurs under the Centre’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana scheme which provides financial assistance to the beneficiaries.

While distributing sanction letters to the beneficiaries under the PM Swanidhi Samriddhi programme, which provides loans to street vendors, he said the officials of the municipalities should identify the not covered street vendors and help them avail the benefits of the scheme. should help.

Swanidhi Se Samriddhi is an additional component of the PM Swanidhi scheme that facilitates access to eight Central Government schemes to eligible PM Swanidhi beneficiaries and their family members for their overall development and socio-economic upliftment.

Recalling the launch of the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity, Sitharaman said that through the JAM trinity, a beneficiary was provided with an Aadhaar card after which he could open a bank account and transfer financial assistance from the Center directly into the accounts. Has been transferred. So that the beneficiaries can avoid ‘middlemen’.

The Union minister referred to former Prime Minister and late Rajiv Gandhi’s comment that if the Center gives Rs 100 to a beneficiary, he gets only Rs 15 and the remaining Rs 85 goes to ‘middlemen and others’.

“He (Rajiv Gandhi) himself has mentioned this and after assuming office in 2014, to ensure that a beneficiary gets the financial assistance given by the Center directly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised us to use technology So that the beneficiary is able to directly know how much amount he has received, thereby avoiding middlemen,” she said.

“Opening of bank accounts to serve the beneficiary was carried out like a mass movement to achieve complete coverage of the scheme across the country,” he said.

On the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana scheme, Sitharaman said it was introduced specifically to empower women entrepreneurs by providing loans through banks.

“An important aspect of the scheme is that women who are running small businesses or interested in starting a business can approach the bank and start their venture by getting a loan from the PM Mudra Yojana scheme. Through this scheme, if 100 people were beneficiaries, 60 of them would be women. Women were given top priority under PM Mudra Yojana,” he informed.

PMMY was launched on 8 April 2015 to provide loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-agricultural small/micro enterprises.

Sitharaman said that with the aim of helping street-vendors, the central government launched the PMSvanidhi scheme through banks to get loans.

Pointing to the remarks of Department of Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi, Sitharaman said that if a bank gives a loan of up to Rs 10,000 to a beneficiary and if he pays it back on time, the loan amount increases to Rs 20,000. and if he pays back the loan amount increases to Rs 20,000. With time it is increased to Rs 50,000.

“The beneficiary is provided with a QR code and through the scheme he will also be able to receive commission. The scheme has become popular across the country,” she said.

Noting that the Finance Ministry is reviewing the progress of the scheme, Sitharaman said the reason for launching it in Rameshwaram was that Virudhunagar as well as Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu have been identified as ‘aspirational districts’ so that They can achieve developmental status.

He said, “I was told that in tourism-dependent Rameshwaram, more than 2,200 street-vendors have been identified to benefit under this scheme, while in this district alone, more than 5,000 people have been identified under the scheme. Is.”

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister offered prayers at the famous Ramanathaswamy temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples.

He also met a delegation of fishermen from Rameshwaram and held discussions with them.

During the event, Sitharaman presented miniature models of Chandrayaan-3 to students of various government schools in Ramanathapuram.

Later, he also participated in the bhoomi pujan ceremony of a guest house being built by Jangamwadi Math (Kashi) in Rameshwaram.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said that Kashi Jangamwadi Math is one of the oldest monasteries of Kashi, which is also known as the Seat of Knowledge. PTI VIS ROH

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and is published from a syndicated feed.

Source: www.telegraphindia.com