Finance, management among 10 UMD majors with significant enrollment growth since 2012

According to an analysis by The Diamondback, the University of Maryland’s ten majors have seen significant enrollment growth over the past decade.

Ten undergraduate majors with more than 100 enrolled students in fall 2012 have seen at least a 20 percent enrollment increase by the fall 2022 semester. The business school occupies half of those top 10 spots – boasting significant enrollment growth for finance, information systems, marketing, management and operations management majors.

Management majors have seen the largest increase in enrollment at this university since 2012 – with an increase of nearly 160 percent. Management and marketing majors are the only two academic programs at this university that have seen enrollment growth of more than 20 percent over the last five years and the last 10 years.

Nicole Comber, clinical professor of management and organization and assistant dean of experiential learning at this university’s business school, speculates that management and marketing majors have seen an increase in enrollment because students are declaring them as complementary secondary majors.

“There are a lot of careers that involve management, consulting, sales, relationship management,” Coomber said. “It’s a great second major because everyone has to work with people.”

According to a business school spokesperson, about 40 percent of business school students are double majors.

Junior management major Alice Griffith was originally an accounting major, but switched to management. Griffith said degrees in fields like management and marketing are more versatile than other business degrees like accounting, because they can be used outside the business industry.

Michael Kimbrough, an accounting professor and area chair of the accounting and information assurance department at this university's business school, emphasized that with the growing demand for technical skills that focus on data and artificial intelligence, students are more likely to pursue those majors. Students also want to work in fields that align with their values, Kimbrough said.

“Today’s students are more mission-driven. They kind of want to feel like they’re doing work that’s important,” Kimbrough said. “They want to feel like they’re doing creative work that helps solve problems they care about.”

According to several faculty members at this university, technological advancements such as artificial intelligence have been a driving factor for significant enrollment growth in the School of Engineering and five other majors within the College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences.

Samuel Graham, Jr., dean of the School of Engineering, said that as students seek opportunities in space exploration, robotics and autonomy, they turn to fields such as aerospace, mechanical and computer engineering, all of which are in the top 10 major areas. Are from. The largest increase in enrollment since 2012.

“Artificial intelligence, advances in space exploration, and the electrification of energy systems for cutting-edge transportation are examples of the breakthroughs that drive our society and economy – technologies designed by engineers,” Graham said in a written statement.

Aerospace engineering professor Christopher Cadeau said the growing national conversation about space travel and new job prospects at companies like NASA and SpaceX has inspired more students to pursue aerospace engineering.

“Before we started here, it was almost impossible for our graduates to get a job at NASA,” Cadou said. “Now students really see the opportunity to work in that field – that really exciting field. I think that’s probably why more students are attracted to the space and you can definitely see that in our program now.

Donald Yeung, associate chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Graduate Education, said the development of artificial intelligence has also contributed to more students studying computer engineering.

Yeung said that computing “pervades every aspect of our lives.” He said this trend will continue through advances in artificial intelligence in cyber security, network development and other areas.

Other university faculty members speculated that higher starting salaries for certain majors, such as computer science, may have encouraged students to pursue these fields.

Since 2012, computer science majors have seen a 128 percent increase in enrollment by 2022, according to an analysis by The Diamondback.

In a statement to The Diamondback, the university’s College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences said the career prospects are “promising for computer science majors.” The university’s Career Center’s 2022 Graduate Survey reported that 98 percent of computer science graduates at this university were ranked by “notable employers” with an average starting salary of $100,000.

In an interview with The Diamondback, university President Darryl Pines said the university is studying these trends in enrollment and working to ensure every department has adequate resources.

“Department heads … are looking to see what trends are happening with student enrollment and then adjust resources,” Pines said. “Training learning resources and other support resources to ensure they can handle and adapt to trends.”

