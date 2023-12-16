Finance giant BlackRock is actively investing in Bitcoin mining companies – report

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) is the world’s largest asset manager, with assets under management (AUM) of $9.42 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is the largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $827 billion.

In particular, BlackRock has shown increasing interest in cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin. On August 28, Feinbold reported BlackRock as a major shareholder in 4 of the 5 largest Bitcoin miners. The company has also filed to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF through its ETF arm, iShares.

Meanwhile, the finance giant has actively increased its positions in publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies in the United States. Interestingly, BlackRock is a major shareholder in all US-based public Bitcoin mining companies except Core Scientific Inc. (OTCMKTS: CORZQ).

According to the data of companiesmarketcap As of December 16, Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) is the largest Bitcoin mining company with a $4.07 billion market cap. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) is in second place with $3.22 billion, and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is in third place with $1.96 billion.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR), Terawolf (NASDAQ: WULF), BitDigital (NASDAQ: BTBT), Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ: SDIG), and Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ: GREE) all have capitalizations of less than $1 billion – but that Also form part of BlackRock’s investment portfolio.

BlackRock stakes in US bitcoin mining companies

Specifically, Feinbold retrieved shareholder data from each of these companies. cnn business, We saw that BlackRock increased its positions in most while selling shares in others.

First, BlackRock now owns 11,206,584 MARA shares (5.30%) worth $98.73 million. The financial giant also holds 5.65% of RIOT shares (11,215,047) worth $109.68 million. These are the two largest positions, both having increased with more buying since the last report.

Third is CIFR, followed by WULF and CLSK, recently added to BlackRock’s portfolio. Showing ownership of $8.95 million (1.07%), $9.47 million (3.68%), and $33.68 million (5.38%) respectively.

Nevertheless, BlackRock sold 11,042 BTBT shares, resulting in a current position of $8.59 million (4.81%).

Furthermore, both SDIG and GREE make up the smallest percentage of BlackRock’s ownership of Bitcoin mining companies. Price respectively $115,235 (0.37% of the company’s total shares) and $68,366 (0.31%).

It is important to note that all publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies have had negative ‘earnings’ since their inception. However, this adverse scenario has not stopped BlackRock from increasing its position as a major shareholder.

Essentially, the Bitcoin mining business is highly competitive and uncertain, completely dependent on the price performance of BTC.

