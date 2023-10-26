Finance experts predict Bitcoin price for 2025

Leading economists and financial experts predict that the price of Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, will increase substantially by 2025.

According to a report published on October 25 by Frank Korva, respondents expect the price of Bitcoin to reach an average price of more than $87,000 by 2025 and $220,000 by 2030. Finder.

Interestingly, these prices are lower than the $100,000 and $289,000 respectively reported similarly in July.

Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions for year end 2023, 2025 and 2030. Source: finder

Specifically, the finance experts interviewed predict BTC to be worth $30,463 by the end of 2023, which would result in an 11% loss from the current price of $34,260 on October 26.

The bullish outlook is driven by factors such as widespread institutional adoption, technological advancements, and increasing understanding and recognition of digital assets in the traditional financial sector. Experts cite Bitcoin’s increasing mainstream integration and advanced network technology for their positive forecasts, contributing to its broader adoption and greater market stability.

Bitcoin price prediction for 2023

Among the panel of financial experts, 14 out of 30 believe that Bitcoin could reach an all-time low of between $22,500 and $25,000 by the end of 2023, while 9 out of 30 believe that BTC will reach a low of between $22,500 and $25,000 by the end of the year. Till now it may trade at a low level of $17,500.

On the other hand, 13 out of 30 respondents do not believe that Bitcoin will trade above the $30,000 mark as its highest price, while 7 out of 30 think that the leading cryptocurrency will break through and the rest from the psychological resistance of $35,000. Will stay away. Year.

Still, nearly half of financial experts believe Bitcoin is trading either at a discount (47%) or to its fair value (43%), while only 10% think the price of BTC is overvalued at the time of publication. Might be possible.

“Is Bitcoin (BTC) overpriced, fairly priced, or underpriced?” Source: finder

Despite these differing opinions, the data shows that most experts are bullish on Bitcoin’s long-term growth. According to Finder’s study, more than three-quarters of respondents believe now is the time to buy Bitcoin.

However, this optimism does not diminish ongoing concerns around Bitcoin’s structural weaknesses and macroeconomic challenges. Volatility, regulatory uncertainty, economic slowdown, and underlying technical issues such as scalability are acknowledged obstacles that may hinder Bitcoin’s growth path.

“We live in highly unpredictable geopolitical and economic circumstances where recession is still a material risk, forecasting is a challenge in the current macroeconomic landscape, and anyone who pretends otherwise is hopelessly overconfident.” – Pav Hundal, Chief Market Analyst at SwiftX

Bitcoin price prediction for 2025

The study underlines that Bitcoin’s future prospects are substantial, and experts are mostly looking towards two relevant events: spot Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC and Bitcoin’s block subsidy halving by April 2024. Both events could bring higher prices for BTC. finderrespondents.

However, not all panelists were as enthusiastic about the halving:

“The impact of the drawdown on Bitcoin’s price has weakened over time for two reasons. One is that the supply of new Bitcoins on the market is becoming smaller over time than the existing supply of Bitcoins, weakening the impact of mining on the price. The second reason is that, when the market cap [of Bitcoin] Reaching trillions of dollars, it represents a significant portion of the size of the world economy, limiting the scope for further growth. – Ruadhan O, creator of Seasonal Tokens

Interestingly, 4 out of 5 analysts believe a spot Bitcoin ETF will be approved by the end of 2024. Additionally, 60% agree that this event will drive up the price of BTC by 2025, while 47% are highly optimistic, expecting a breakout for the leading cryptocurrency. If this happens, it will reach its current all-time high before the end of 2025.

In conclusion, while most experts believe in Bitcoin price growth by 2025, the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency must be remembered. As with all investments, potential investors are advised to do their research and exercise caution.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com