Finance expert suggests Newcastle sign Ronaldo; ‘Clever’ transfer from Howe learned ‘will cost £40million’

Finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Newcastle United could sign former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo from Al Nassr in January.

He had spells at Real Madrid and Juventus before returning to the Premier League for a second spell at Man Utd ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Portugal international enjoyed a successful first season at Man Utd on an individual level, as he scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The 38-year-old clashed with Eric ten Hag last year and there was friction between the player and the club as he left by mutual consent ahead of the 2023 January transfer window.

Ronaldo was linked with clubs across Europe before signing with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr. Since joining the Middle East outfit, he has scored 29 goals and 11 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

newcastle They have been weak at the moment as several key players have been injured and they have been linked with former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who now plays for Al Hilal.

The deal could open the floodgates and see Newcastle sign more players from Saudi Pro League clubs, who are also backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Newcastle could be affected as Premier League clubs ‘vote to ban loan deals between affiliated clubs’ But Maguire has suggested that we could bring in Ronaldo for Eddie Howe’s side.

“I suspect we could be heading towards a very interesting time in January,” Maguire said via the Price of Football podcast, with Newcastle potentially loaning players from the Saudi Pro League to Newcastle for the second half of the season. Is talking about giving.”

“Newcastle are flying at the moment, playing good football with the current team, but Ronaldo, (Karim) Benzema, if he hadn’t messed up his knee, Neymar and company. There are some good players there.”

While Ronaldo’s chances for Newcastle seem slim at this stage, they have a better chance of signing Ryan Cherki from Ligue U outfit Lyon. a report from football insider Claim.

Lyon could demand £30-40million for Newcastle United target Ryan Cherky in 2024, sources tell Football Insider. ‘Football Insider revealed on Monday (6 November) that the Magpies and Man United are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old. ‘An established source revealed that both sides feel Cherky could be a clever signing and see him as a “potential star in the making”. ‘Sources have also told Football Insider (8 November) that long-time admirers Chelsea could enter the race for the Frenchman’s signature despite having a well-rounded attacking midfield.’

Source: www.bing.com