The Finance Committee discussed the proposed 2024 budget and potential revenue sources at its meeting on Tuesday.

While the city is projected to continue operating at a deficit of approximately $700,000 in 2024, annual budget carryovers are expected to see an increase through 2023. Auditor Beatty Brothers said the city is currently on track for a carryover of about $1.4 million in 2024. Payrolls and income taxes for November and December are still due, which is more than the $1.1 million carryover from last year.

Brothers also explained that because the city budget is conservative, and because the city budget includes the full proposed budgets of all city departments, which “never spend their entire budgets”, the city’s actual expenditure estimates Will be less than.

“When you look at the budget, it’s like a worst-case scenario,” Brothers said.

Brothers also noted that there is currently pending state legislation that could increase the percentage paid into employee pensions, from 19.5% to 24% for city police, and from 14% to 18% for operations staff to match. Is bound to. Brothers said this additional spending was not included in the proposed budget because it was uncertain whether the proposed changes would be approved.

Councilman Jeff Stockman questioned what avenues the city could take to increase revenue while taking into account ongoing inflation issues, such as potentially increasing the cost of license fees. Stockman emphasized that although he was not suggesting the city take any such action at the time, he felt it was important that the city consider its options.

“I’m in no way suggesting increasing everything, I just want to know what’s possible,” Stockman said.

Brothers said one approach the city could take is to increase the franchise fee charged on Spectrum. Brothers said the city currently charges a 3% fee, which generates about $90,000 annually, but the city could raise it to 5%. Brothers also said the city could increase the cost of vehicle registration. Brothers explained that the city currently assesses two levies on each vehicle registration, one of which is split with the county, and two more could be added.

“When you register your vehicle, no matter what you pay, there are two levies that the city assesses, and one of those is split with the county, these levies are $10 apiece. is, so every time you register your vehicle the city receives $7.50. Plus the city has the ability to charge two more levies at $5 a piece, so we can charge a total of $20 , but one of them is split with the county,” Brothers said.

Brothers said most surrounding communities charge either the full $20 acceptable fee, or $15, and it would require council action if the city decided to do so. Brothers also explained that it is too late to do so for this year, and if the council decides to do so for fiscal year 2025, the council would need to approve the legislation before July 1.

Councilman Jake Gano suggested the city review its policy regarding income tax reciprocity for residents who work outside the city, whereby residents who work in communities outside of Salem pay income taxes in the municipality. Additional city income taxes are not collected from the areas in which they work. , Gano argued that the policy would more accurately be called a credit, since the city does not actually receive anything in return, suggesting that the low percentage of reciprocity could serve as a source of revenue for the city. .

City Services Security Director Joe Cappuzzello said most cities within the region and across Ohio offer the same 100% reciprocity rate. Cappuzzello also pointed out that many areas like Youngstown already have higher income tax rates than Salem, so a lower reciprocity rate would not make a difference in most cases.

“Some place like Youngstown is 2.75%; If we only gave half credit it is still more than 1%, we charge a fee, so you will get full credit. So, if someone has a 2% income tax and we only gave them half the credit, they will still have the full credit of 1% that we charged,” Capuzzello said.

Brothers also said the council had attempted to “eliminate” reciprocity in the past, and a group of residents came together and brought the matter before voters, who overturned the change, allowing the city to collect Was forced to return the money.

The committee ultimately voted unanimously to forward the proposed budget to the City Council for review.

The next city council meeting will be held on December 5 at 7 pm.

