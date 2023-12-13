Finally, an oil man wins a climate summit deal on moving away from oil

It was an unexpected sight: Sultan Al Jaber, chairman of one of the world’s largest oil companies, stood before negotiators from nearly 200 countries on Wednesday and heralded a major new climate accord that aims to transition the global economy away from fossil fuels. Promises.

In language reminiscent of an award acceptance speech, Mr. Al Jaber congratulated the gathered diplomats and himself for proving the doubters wrong. After three decades of UN climate agreements that neglected to even mention fossil fuels like oil and gas, he was presiding over a summit that explicitly targeted the main cause of global warming.

“Many people said it couldn’t be done,” Mr Al Jaber said.

Mr Al Jaber, 50, was a controversial choice to lead the annual climate talks, which are usually led by a politician or diplomat from the host country. This year’s hosts, the United Arab Emirates, selected him last January. Although Mr. Al Jaber holds several government positions, he is largely devoted to running Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

His fierce business style was on display at the summit, as he told negotiators at one point to “work harder, work faster, work smarter.” And on Wednesday, just minutes after convening the final meeting, he approved the deal before some diplomats even reached their seats.

Negotiators from small islands, whose countries are most vulnerable to sea level rise and other climate-fueled extreme weather events, complained that the agreement was approved without their consent. He pointed out that the global agreement to transition away from fossil fuels lacked specific dates and had too many caveats and loopholes.

“It’s like you just made the decision and the small island developing states weren’t in the room,” Anne Rasmussen, the lead negotiator for the group of 39 small island states, said with anger in her voice. “This process has failed us.”

At this year’s climate summit, the chances of a significant new climate agreement seemed slim. Fossil fuel producing countries had managed to keep oil, gas and, until recently, coal out of the final declaration at previous summits. And Mr. Al Jaber’s own company is investing at least $150 billion in expanded drilling over the next five years.

But even some climate advocates who initially viewed Mr. Al Jaber’s appointment as risky, if not outright outrageous, said the final agreement, though flawed in many ways, exceeded their expectations. Was.

“From the beginning they had a lot of ambitious goals that sounded good, but we assumed they didn’t have the time to accomplish it,” said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at the climate research group E3G, who has participated in all but one. There was no strategy for.” of previous climate summits. “But I have to give them credit for delivering the results. There are a lot of problems with the final agreement, but there are also things that indicate this is an important point of transition away from fossil fuels.

His approach was not without opponents. Months before the conference began, more than 100 European and American lawmakers called for Mr. Al Jaber’s removal, saying he was too compromised to make a fair deal to curb climate change.

And during the conference, many climate activists found it abhorrent that a record number of fossil fuel delegates, at least 1,200 of them, attended this year’s summit.

Many world leaders and environmentalists also criticized the final climate agreement because it was filled with compromises that appeared to favor fossil-fuel interests. It encouraged countries to increase carbon capture, a largely unproven technology supported by oil and gas companies, and it recognized a special role in the energy transition for so-called transitional fuels, including natural gas. Seen as code.

But others said it was surprising that nearly 200 countries could even agree on a statement that the world should move away from fossil fuels, given the long-standing opposition to such language by major oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia.

“The way this process is set up, a country can say no to the whole thing,” said John Kerry, President Biden’s special envoy on climate change. “It really makes it even more remarkable that there is so much ambition embedded in this document.”

All along, Mr. Al Jaber had argued that he was uniquely suited to the role of bringing consensus between countries with disparate climate aspirations such as Saudi Arabia and Vanuatu, a country that scientists say is facing sea level rise. Due to increase in will be included in it. Global warming.

In addition to being an oil executive, Mr. Al Jaber founded the emirate’s leading renewable energy company, which has invested billions of dollars in projects around the world. But even more important, he said, was his understanding and inclusive approach toward fossil fuel-producing countries.

In negotiating rooms surrounded by the press, his handlers and other negotiators said, a deal that would call for a move away from fossil fuels emerged after hours of frenetic shuttle diplomacy between Mr. Al Jaber’s team and representatives of almost diametrically opposite sides. Interests.

“With unity and solidarity we will walk on a new path that the UAE’s consensus has set for the world,” he said in his speech. “Together we will secure the future of this beautiful planet for many generations to come.”

Source: www.nytimes.com