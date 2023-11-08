Final Fantasy Creators Explain How to Get NFTs to Play ‘Symbiosis’ – Cryptosaurus

Summary

Square Enix launches an NFT campaign for its Symbiogenesis game on Ethereum and Polygon.

Character NFTs are earned through the official Discord server for 2 weeks.

The 500-character NFTs will be distributed in three phases, including an auction based on demand.

Video game publisher Square Enix on Tuesday announced the launch of a campaign for its upcoming NFT game Symbiogenesis, which will run on the Ethereum and Polygon networks.

The Final Fantasy publisher said it will not hold a public auction for Symbiogenesis, but will instead offer the character as a reward to fans participating in the game’s official Discord server over a two-week period starting on Tuesday and ending on the 21st. Will issue NFT. Of November. The game is scheduled to launch in December.

Joining the whitelist provides the opportunity to “mint” or generate unique Symbiogenesis digital collectibles, potentially for free. Players can earn points and improve their ranking through games and quizzes on the project’s Discord server.

Discord users can participate in three games to earn points for NFT minting: The Lucky Bloom, the Majority-Minority Game, and a “Hella Difficult” Quiz. According to Square Enix, prior to the campaign, fans who earned “relics” through other social media contests earned points based on the amount collected.

Image: Square Enix

Square Enix will release 500 character NFTs in this campaign in three phases, with the first consisting of 10 whitelist slots for interested parties and game developers. After that, another 90 slots will open up to high-ranking players, and finally the final 400 minting slots will open up to anyone participating in the whitelist campaign.

While NFTs can be minted for free, Square Enix said that if multiple players want to mint a particular character, those NFTs will be put up for auction. The price will ultimately depend on demand for Symbiogenesis character collectibles.

Square Enix has made several moves in the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs, including investing in metaverse game The Sandbox, and saying it will bring its “Dungeon Siege” franchise to the online world. The company has also released Final Fantasy VII NFT trading cards associated with physical figurines, and other NFT collectibles in Japan.

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Andrew Hayward.

