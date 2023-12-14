Jeffrey Benjamin, the final defendant in the $9 billion SCANA nuclear scandal that destroyed one of South Carolina’s most prestigious and profitable companies, pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in concealing problems that led to the company’s collapse.

Benjamin, 61, pleaded guilty to an information felony charge of “aiding and abetting the failure to keep accurate corporate records” in connection with SCANA’s failed attempt to build two nuclear reactors to produce electricity at the VC Summer facility near Jenkinsville. Pleaded guilty before US Judge Mary Lewis. North of Colombia.

Benjamin, Westinghouse Electric Corp.’s former senior vice president of new plants and major projects, is the fourth and final defendant in the FBI investigation, which began in 2017 when SCANA and its junior partner, Santee Cooper, abandoned the project because of large Scale cost overruns and missed production schedules.

As a result of the abandonment, thousands of workers at the nuclear site became unemployed, and SCANA – an electric utility that for years was one of the state’s most successful companies – was eventually absorbed into the energy giant Dominion, which is headquartered in Virginia.

Other losers in the debacle were hundreds of thousands of SCANA ratepayers, who paid multiple surcharges on their monthly bills for years to help pay the ongoing costs of the doomed project. Investors also suffered a steep decline in SCANA’s share price. It was one of the worst business failures in the state’s history.

In his role at Westinghouse, Benjamin oversaw the construction of Westinghouse’s nuclear reactors around the world, including two reactors from the VC Summer Plan, which were abandoned in 2017.

According to the government’s case, Benjamin and top SCANA officials concealed from the public – in different ways and for different reasons – the fact that construction of the two nuclear reactors at the Vesi Samar nuclear site was far behind schedule and that August The deadline will be missed. 2019 for one reactor and August 2020 for the other.

SCANA hired Westinghouse in 2015 to complete construction on the site, and Westinghouse was obliged to pay damages to SCANA if the work was not completed on time. SCANA also stands to lose major federal tax breaks if the reactors are not finished on time.

Hiding the truth about construction at VC Summer was a federal crime because SCANA – a company whose shares were traded on the New York Stock Exchange – had a legal duty to be truthful and truthful about events affecting investors, regulators, and the public. Disclose on time. According to the prosecution’s case, the company’s stock price.

While SCANA officials knowingly made false optimistic statements about progress at the nuclear site, Benjamin’s crime was different: He knew the statements were false and did not correct them, Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday said during a 50-minute hearing Thursday. Told the judge during. Downtown Federal Courthouse in Columbia. ,

“Benjamin failed to correct misrepresentations which he knew to be false,” Mr Halliday said.

Holliday also told Judge Lewis that the officers were not making their false rosy estimates “for personal gain.” His primary interest was to complete the project. We wish they had succeeded. But he didn’t do that.”

More serious charges against Benjamin, including conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud, were dropped Thursday as a result of a plea agreement between the government and Benjamin.

Answering Lewis’ questions about his education and work experience, Benjamin talked in detail about his beginnings, from his undergraduate and master’s degrees in nuclear engineering at Oregon State University to an advanced management program at Harvard Business School . He led nuclear projects in Washington state, Illinois and New Jersey, among others, and worked for major utilities. He also led major nuclear ventures in the United Kingdom, China, Poland and the United Arab Emirates and is now involved in nuclear and other energy consulting, he said.

“I hope it’s not too much detail,” Benjamin told the judge.

“No, it’s very impressive,” Lewis replied. “It seems as if you are well equipped to understand these proceedings.”

At the end of the hearing, Lewis asked, “How do you want to plead?”

“Guilty, your honor,” Benjamin said.

By pleading guilty, Benjamin potentially avoided a lengthy jury trial that could have lasted several weeks, if not more than a month.

Benjamin will be sentenced at a later, as-yet-undetermined date. Under the plea agreement with state prosecutors, he faces anything from probation to 12 months and one day in jail and may have to pay a financial fine of up to $100,000.

Earlier, SCANA’s two former top executives – CEO Kevin Marsh and Chief Operating Officer Stephen Byrne – pleaded guilty to fraud in the case and were given prison terms. Marsh was sentenced to two years in federal prison and Byrne to 15 months. Both have been released.

Carl Churchman, a former Westinghouse executive who worked under Benjamin, pleaded guilty to lying to an FBI agent in the case. He received six months of home detention.

After the hearing, Benjamin’s attorney, William Sullivan of Washington, issued the following statement to reporters: “Mr. Benjamin is pleased to lead this case and looks forward to continuing to apply his extensive professional expertise to all areas of the energy industry.

Holliday told reporters that Benjamin’s plea marks the end of the federal investigation into the collapse of the nuclear project.

“Our goal is to hold those responsible for criminal conduct accountable,” Holliday said. “To be clear, it is not a crime to fail in a business venture, no matter how disastrous, but when clients’ money is involved, and to avoid monitoring measures through a series of misrepresentations and lies If so, poor performance becomes criminal.”

