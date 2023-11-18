Filmmaking, cinema are the boundaries of my next conquest – Mr. Easy

Oluwatosin Ajibade is popularly known as mr easy Known in the Nigerian music industry as a versatile artiste and entrepreneur. From releasing mixtapes and singles to nationwide acclaim to setting up his own music label, Venture Capital and most recently releasing his first feature album after a decade of working in the music industry, aptly named ‘ Kept ‘The Evil Genius’.

Described himself as a hustler in an exclusive interview with day tradingThe entrepreneur revealed his desire to enter the world of film production by using his position and access to create and finance film projects to add value to the vibrant Nollywood ecosystem.

As he diversifies his portfolio beyond the realms of music, Mr. Eazi shares insights from his life as an artist, navigating the creative process of an album, embracing entrepreneurship and his vision for the future. Let’s adopt.

Tell us about your first major album “Evil Genius”, why it took so long and what it means to you

This album represents two and a half years of my life, my thoughts, experiences and a lot of introspection and puts them all on canvas on instruments and in collaboration with artists.

This is my most personal project that I’ve made, whereas my other projects have been more of my performances and interpretations of sounds for “Accra to Lagos”, “Lagos to London” and vibes, you know, these works carry a lot of Came for vibes. However, this new album comes with a lot of consciousness, not just in the sense of talking about politics but in the sense of talking about my consciousness and sharing it in my music.

During the creative process, I discovered that the mere presence of art in my environment was seeping into my subconscious. What makes this album unique is that the art acts as a complementary aspect to it, completing each piece. Each artwork, whether seen at Ife, on Instagram, or sent to me by someone, reflects the essence of the artist. Looking at their work, I could imagine what a unique contribution each artist would make to a song. The process involves sending the songs to the artist, assessing how they resonate with them, and giving them creative freedom to bring their desired vision to life.

One of the most fascinating aspects is the harmonious fusion of the worlds, especially within the rich tapestry of African culture. This is an opportune moment for the vibrancy of African art, music, film and fashion. The integration of art and music in this album creates a beautiful synergy. Facilitating collaboration between artists and musicians allows for a unique mix, making the creative ecosystem more dynamic and interconnected.

What has been the reaction to this album since its release?

I’ve gravitated towards people combining musical and visual elements. On YouTube, I’ve seen performance videos shared where the setting resembles a gallery, with each song highlighting specific art pieces. I wonder if the audience really understands this while watching.

This concept may take time to understand and appreciate, and by saying this I don’t mean to be patronizing. It’s similar to making wine – you press it, but you don’t drink it right away; You let it get old.

This is an album that reveals its richness with time. I hesitate to say it “grows on you” because it’s not universally appealing. You may listen to it and find it’s not for you – maybe not today, not ever. Still, in five years, it may resonate deeply in your mind. It’s a reminder that art is not made for everyone; It exists for the sake of art.

Why did you keep the title ‘Evil Genius’?

The term “Evil Genius” reflects the idea of ​​embracing the thought process behind the name. This involves breaking free from the obsession with controlling people’s opinion of you, especially in the context of being a musician. In the music industry, there is a constant emphasis on crafting and maintaining an image, and the danger lies in becoming so focused on this image that you lose touch with your authentic self. It’s like you’re a prisoner of your own success. By deliberately abandoning this obsession and almost killing the carefully constructed image, one can find freedom and authenticity. It’s about abandoning the need for approval and living a real life instead of conforming to a personality that doesn’t truly reflect who you are.

By adopting this approach, one can redirect one’s attention inward and introspectively ask, “Who am I?” The process involves expressing one’s self-perception through the songs on the album. So you go from “Oluwa Jo” where I talk about my thoughts and my fears, about my family and my mother’s voice is featured there. Then you go to “Exit” where I said I never had to count my blessings but these days I do. In the middle of the album, you hear me singing about the lack of communication in relationships. You’ve heard me touch on politics a little bit, but not in a very deep way.

While many people associate consciousness with discussions about politics, in true conscious music a person expresses their awareness. Singing about real-life experiences, such as events in one’s neighborhood, qualifies as conscious music because it reflects the artist’s authentic reality.

You are actively investing in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through your venture capital fund, Zagadat Capital which not only impacts the music industry but also creates job opportunities and promotes entrepreneurship. Is. How important is it to you to contribute to economic growth and development in Africa through your investments?

Through my venture capital fund, Zagadat Capital, I actively invest in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across various industries, including the music industry. This is important because it not only benefits the individuals directly involved but also has an impact on the broader economy. As you mentioned, this ultimately contributes to the creation of employment opportunities and promotes entrepreneurship on the continent

Apart from investing and music, what are your personal and professional aspirations in and out of the entertainment field in the coming years?

I started thinking about filmmaking, production, funding, and the entire cinematic ecosystem. This is an important part of my new goals. Additionally, I aim to cherish and develop my beloved partner by devoting quality time to my development together.

How lucrative is the music business in Nigeria?

I would say 1000 percent because Nigerian music is in its infancy. We all admire Afrobeats around the world but we don’t have a proper music venue with 750 capacity in Lagos. However it shows opportunity and there is a lot of it. And I think it’s a business I can do for the rest of my life because there’s so much to do, ideas and artists.

When do you expect to retire from the industry?

The beautiful thing about creativity is that you never stop creating. I’m not a musician, I’m a creative. This is the default and I don’t know what I’ll make tomorrow. This continues and after death, the things you create create other things. Fela is gone but people are sampling his records, Shalipopi’s samples work for his music and in 20 years’ time, some kid in New York will be sampling Ebenezer Obeh’s songs, so it’s eternal.

Tell us about Mr. Easy as a businessman?

I am not a smart businessman. I’m more of a hustler and I love freedom which motivates me to work to maintain the freedom and freedom entrepreneurs provide. With music I want to release the kind of music I want to put out when I want to put it out, so that means I have to have my own label. I can’t buy cars again and again, I have to invest it back into music to make the brand bigger and make more money. When I know that I can’t make a hit song in the next year, I sign an artist who will make music and put out hit songs while I can’t do that and make money from there.

I’ve been able to find that freedom through entrepreneurship and being around good people, learning and taking risks.

In my youth I used my fees to buy a taxi and I crashed the taxi. I couldn’t take the exams and had to borrow money from moneylenders. So now I can’t be afraid of being down. So it’s all about the music and seeing opportunities to invest in music, events and ticketing platforms, starting my own fund and being among the people and seeing the opportunities that are given to me by my position in the music industry and access to people. And it has been a journey.

What challenges does the Nigerian music industry face?

More structure is needed, and how does it come? Through investment. The Nigerian music industry still needs money. Building venues costs money but we learned that they would want to take care of infrastructure like roads before thinking about venues.

There is a need for a fund where artists can go and get funding. I think it will come. The more Nigerian music is popular, the more foreign investment is coming and then more local capital will be encouraged. There is a lot of talent but not enough structure. There needs to be more places for artistes to tour Nigeria.

What is your advice to music entrepreneurs looking to succeed in Nigeria?

It’s a lot of work and it’s a new industry, everyone is learning. Managers are learning, artists, lawyers too, so it’s a very difficult time but it’s quick learning.

I would advise everyone to never stop learning. Within Empava we are looking at the structure, looking at how to change things, how to make better contracts, that is the structure of the contract, are there new trends in contacts that are happening globally that we can see locally. Can bring. Just be willing to learn and be patient.

Are there any collaborations you are looking for?

To be honest, no. I’m just trying to decide on the theme, the new album continues to stream, the exhibition will come to Lagos in December and then continue traveling until May 27th next year. And I’m just trying to think about how I want to bring the live experience, the band, the stage, the lights, so that it’s the same experience and has the music and the art and all the symbolism. So that’s my focus right now.

Source: businessday.ng