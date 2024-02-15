Filings show Nvidia’s stellar shares attracted hedge funds in the fourth quarter

by David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Several well-known funds jumped into shares of chipmaker Nvidia late last year, securities filings showed on Wednesday, potentially offsetting the nearly 50% gain the stock has enjoyed so far in 2024. Preparations have been made to benefit. ,

Nvidia has been a top beneficiary in the race for technology companies to build artificial intelligence into their products and services, with the stock rising 65% last year due to investor enthusiasm over the new technology.

The chip maker on Wednesday overtook Alphabet as the third most valuable US company with a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion.

Funds adding new stakes in Nvidia included Rocos Capital Management, which bought more than 254,000 shares worth more than $126 million by the end of December.

Bridgewater Associates, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Ray Dalio, has increased its stake in Nvidia by 458% to more than 268,000 shares. The position was valued at $133 million at the end of December.

Meanwhile, ArrowStreet Capital added 3.9 million shares to its previous short position, bringing its position to $2.1 billion.

Meanwhile, some funds sold all or part of their stake.

Greg Poole’s Echo Street Capital Management sold all of its more than 355,000 shares. D1 Capital Partners sold about 147,000 shares, liquidating its position, while Discovery Capital Management sold about 119,000 shares, accounting for 9.2% of its previous portfolio.

These situations are revealed in securities filings known as 13Fs, which hedge funds and other institutional investors file at the end of each quarter. Although they are backward-looking and do not disclose current holdings or short positions, the filings are one of the few ways to gain insight into the portfolios of often-secret funds.

Nvidia will release its quarterly earnings results on February 21st. Analysts expect the company’s January fiscal quarter revenue to more than triple on average to $20.37 billion, driven by demand for its top-shelf AI chips, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect its adjusted net profit to surge more than 400% to $11.38 billion.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Jamie Freed)

