Fijian women entrepreneurs earned nearly $25,000 from sales during the Pacific Fair in New Caledonia

A delegation of Fijian women entrepreneurs attending the Pacific Fair in Noumea, New Caledonia have generated approximately $25,000 in sales from the event.

Women Entrepreneurs Trade Council Coordinator, Fiona Ugunu says this was the first time for many women entrepreneurs to participate in such an international trade fair.

She says it was eye-opening especially in terms of seeing products like hers and the value-add done on them.

Ugunu says the first day of the fair exceeded expectations, with women entrepreneurs selling strongly and achieving their first day sales targets.

She says the second day started off slow but picked up pace, resulting in profitable business deals, while the third and final day was packed with attendees, with some members selling their products.

She is urging MSMEs to embrace the opportunity to showcase their products or services without any hesitation.

Ugunu says that although they may face obstacles and hindrances in their entrepreneurial journey, they must remember that they are the primary proponents of the success of their products and services. Invest Fiji played a key role in facilitating the participation of women entrepreneurs in the Pacific Fair in collaboration with the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council as well as New Caledonia Trade and Investment. Kamal Chetty, CEO of Investment Fiji, says they are committed to supporting women entrepreneurs and helping them succeed in the global market.

She says the Pacific Fair was a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to a wider audience.

The CEO says the main focus at Invest Fiji is to provide opportunities like the Pacific Fair for MSMEs to grow their businesses.

He says these platforms allow businesses to find markets outside their normal business environment as well as understand the standards and requirements to meet demand in a global landscape.

Source: www.fijivillage.com