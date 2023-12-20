Among the many deals that have failed recently, Adobe’s $20 billion acquisition of Figma, an upstart design software maker, is the most instructive.

The companies promised it was a way to “usher in a new era of collaborative creativity,” but regulators in three jurisdictions saw it as an unacceptable attempt by a software giant to buy a promising future rival. According to Dylan Field, chief executive of Figma, this contradiction underscores a fundamental divide between the way businesses and regulators think about competition.

“It’s disappointing and sad that we’re not able to get it done,” Mr. Fields said in his first interview since announcing the companies’ closure on Monday.

The closing of the deal is another milestone for antitrust enforcers. Both the European Commission and Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority were preparing to formally challenge the transaction. (Just hours before the companies announced the deal was dead, the CMA said Adobe had refused to offer remedies to satisfy the concerns.) The Justice Department – ​​which met with Adobe and Figma representatives last week – Was considering whether to oppose this also. ,

“In digital markets as well as in more traditional industries, it is important not only to look at the current overlap but also to protect future competition,” European Commission competition policy chief Margrethe Vestager said after the deal was announced. ” ,

Regulators had a major concern: Will allowing Adobe to buy Figma eliminate any future competition? To some, the deal was similar to Facebook buying Instagram in 2012. That concern has also underpinned other enforcement efforts, including efforts against Microsoft’s acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard and Meta’s acquisition of virtual reality start-up Within. (Both of those deals closed.)

Mr. Field repeatedly argued that the deal would have enabled his company to offer more, but said on Monday that “ultimately there is some gap between how regulators understand our business and how we understand our business.” “

By the weekend, it became clear that the deal could not come to fruition. In recent weeks, “we’ve both seen how the path is becoming narrower,” Mr Field said, and leaving the transaction would provide more clarity and certainty to employees and customers.

Looking back, Mr Field said the enforcement environment is different now than when the companies announced their plans in September 2022.

Regulators’ opposition to the Adobe deal means Figma probably won’t be able to find another buyer, Mr. Field acknowledged, and the company will remain independent. He said Figma has continued to expand over the past 15 months, doubling its workforce to more than 1,300 and acquiring AI-based start-up Diagram.

As for Adobe, it will have to pay a $1 billion breakup fee to Figma. (Adobe investors weren’t disappointed: The company’s shares closed 2.5 percent higher on Monday.)

