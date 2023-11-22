Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be a ‘big mistake’, BoC’s Macklem warns

OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has warned that fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with its consequences would be a big mistake.

The governor acknowledged during a speech on Wednesday that interest rates may already be high enough to get inflation back on target, but he doubled down on the central bank’s readiness to raise rates if inflation does not fall.

The governor spoke at the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, a day after the release of new inflation data that showed Canada’s inflation rate fell to 3.1 per cent in October.

In his prepared remarks, Macklem compared today’s inflation battle to the inflation of the 1970s, and highlighted the similarities and differences between those two time periods.

Macklem says that inflation in the 1970s was also caused by global events, with similar results today: people felt cheated because their wages did not keep up with the cost of living and labor strikes became longer and more frequent. Were.

And while policymakers experimented with price and wage controls as well as slowing the growth of the money supply, the governor said these policies were ineffective.

“And the government and the central bank were unwilling to stay on the path of tightening monetary policy sufficiently to rein in government spending and take inflationary pressure off the economy,” Macklem said.

The result, he said, was that Canadians lived with high inflation for more than a decade and by the time policymakers realized they needed to do more, inflation had already permeated the economy.

Macklem said, “The lesson from the 1970s is that it would be a big mistake to fight inflation half-heartedly and live with the stress, labor conflict and uncertainty that inflation creates.”

The Bank of Canada responded to rising inflation by sharply raising interest rates to the highest level in decades through March 2022. Aggressive rate hikes have slowed spending in the economy as people face higher borrowing costs, especially many homeowners with mortgages.

As economic growth stalled, the central bank opted to keep its key interest rate steady at five percent in its last two decision meetings. It said it is also taking into account that many Canadians will have to renew their mortgages at higher interest rates, meaning more economic recovery is on the way.

“This tightening in monetary policy is working, and interest rates may now be restrictive enough to get us back to price stability. But if high inflation persists, we could raise our policy rates further,” Macklem said on Wednesday. Ready to increase.”

The governor says Canada has two advantages today compared to the 1970s. First, people expect inflation to return in the long run and second, the Bank of Canada responded strongly this time with an aggressive rate hike.

“I know that even though raising our interest rates is reducing inflation, for many Canadians it feels like yet another additional cost,” he said. “But these rates are relieving broad-based price pressures across the economy. If we stay the course, the payoff will be worth it.

Macklem’s speech also came the day after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland presented the government’s fall economic statement, which promised to impose new limits on government spending as the economy slows and inflation remains high.

The update adds $20.8 billion in new spending over the five years since the spring budget, including some new measures designed to boost housing supply, including rental units and affordable housing.

But much of the new spending is tied to policies and programs the federal government announced ahead of today’s fall economic statement, including billions of dollars for electric-vehicle battery plants.

Ahead of the fiscal update, Macklem warned that overall, spending plans from all levels of government for next year risk fueling inflation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

Noujoud Al Mallis, The Canadian Press

