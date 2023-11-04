Fight to keep UK wind farm project alive as developer considers private power deals

wind energy

The developer behind one of Britain’s largest offshore wind farms plans to abandon state subsidies in favor of private power deals as he struggles to boost the project’s finances.

Orsted has confirmed it may give up some government support that would apply to Hornsea 3 off the coast of Yorkshire, amid concerns that the subsidy given to it is too little.

Instead, a spokesman said the company could try to sell 25 percent of the scheme’s electricity on a so-called merchant basis – where it gets no state support but could potentially get bigger returns.

This will lead to the sale of about 700 MW of the wind farm’s planned 2.8 gigawatt (GW) output, enough to power three million homes in total.

The move comes as Ørsted’s bosses struggle to boost the scheme’s viability ahead of a final investment decision expected later this year.

The offshore wind industry has been hit by rising costs of materials and equipment, as well as high interest rates.

There are concerns that previous subsidies offered by the government are no longer generous enough to support the projects given current costs.

Subsidy deals are structured as contracts for difference (CFDs), which guarantee developers a “strike price” for the electricity they produce.

When electricity is sold below the fixed price, the government increases it, while companies have to pay the difference if the price goes above that level.

These deals are used in the offshore wind industry as a way to guarantee the long-term income of a project and make projects less risky for investors to support.

Since the CFD for Hornsea 3 and others was agreed, the offshore wind industry has been hit by rising costs and there are fears that some projects will remain loss-making for years into the future.

Some plans have already been put on hold, including Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas project.

On Friday, Orsted’s bosses told financial analysts they were examining the option to pass on more than 25 percent of the CFD contracts so the company would be free to sell power from the scheme at a higher market rate.

This could potentially boost returns from the scheme – assuming the company can secure better prices than guaranteed under Hornsea 3’s CFD for privately held electricity.

Ørsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, has stressed that it intends to proceed with Hornsea 3 in “all scenarios”, but has not yet made a final decision.

The project is due to start production in 2026 and has been awarded a subsidy deal of around £45 per megawatt hour at today’s prices – which is less than what was offered in the most recent subsidy auction.

The pool of potential buyers for the proposed 700 MW power is likely to be limited to large companies with large power demands.

Ørsted has previously signed a power purchase agreement with Amazon at undisclosed rates, providing about 360 megawatts of power to the internet shopping giant, which also runs a massive data center for its Amazon Web Services division. The deal saw electricity sourced from the company’s onshore wind farms in Scotland.

Katherine Porter, an independent energy consultant and founder of Watt Logic, said Orsted faced a difficult choice between “locking in a really low level of returns or taking a bigger risk and being able to make more money”.

He said: “They may consider that they can complete the project because electricity prices will be high enough for them to earn adequate returns.

“However, experience to date suggests that UK electricity market investors do not have a high appetite for risk.”

A key risk is whether the government will extend the electricity generator levy – which affects receipts from electricity sold at more than £75 per megawatt hour – beyond March 2028.

Ørsted was threatened with a credit downgrade by ratings agency S&P last week after a sharp decline in the value of its offshore wind projects in the US.

The turmoil in the industry has cast serious doubt on the UK government’s target of reaching 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030. A subsidy auction this year drew no bids amid complaints that the price of government-guaranteed power was too low.

Tom Glover, country chair of the UK branch of RWE, said prices paid to wind farm operators should rise by up to 70 per cent to entice companies to build again.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com