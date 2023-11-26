Fifteen Safe Places at the 9th PM Fellowship Program

TDT | Manama

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced that after an intensive assessment process, fifteen candidates have successfully earned a place in the 9th intake of the PM Fellowship Programme.

The selected candidates are Mubarak Isa Aldosseri (Ministry of Interior), Aisha Mater Alneji (Ministry of Interior), Fatema Ali Ahmed (Ministry of Finance and National Economy), Abrar Shawki Abdul Rasool (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Aisha Adnan Boucheri (Central Bank of Bahrain). , Alaa Tariq Youssef (Central Bank of Bahrain), Hussein Mohammed Alghasra (National Audit Office), Hassan Merzah Alsalman (Ministry of Works), Abdullah Khalifa Albinali (Ministry of Industry and Commerce), Amina Ismail Bakar (Electricity and Water Authority), Omar Youssef Alhadi (Urban Planning and Development Authority), Fatima Ahmed Almadi (Economic Development Board), Batool Abdulaziz Ali (Bahrain Culture and Antiquities Authority), Sara Mohammed Saeed (Tamkeen), and Mohammed Abdullah Abdullatif (University of Bahrain).

Congratulating the successful candidates, Hamad Yacoub Al Mahmeed, Director-General of the PMO, stressed that the PM Fellowship Program is in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He stressed that since its inception in 2015, the program plays a vital role in skilling Bahrain’s youth and promoting leadership development for the country’s progress.

The PM Fellowship is a comprehensive year-long initiative that empowers participants to creatively apply their acquired skills and knowledge upon returning to their workplaces, contributing to the broader vision and goals of the programme.

