FIFA decides to intervene in NFTs

(MENAFN – eTrendy Stock) The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is set to revolutionize the world of digital collectibles. The prestigious international football organization has announced an exciting collaboration with leading blockchain firm Modex. This partnership marks the arrival of an exclusive FIFA NFT collection. This is a pioneering initiative to be launched ahead of the much-awaited 2023 Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Inaugural FIFA NFT collection unveiled

Scheduled for release on December 15, the inaugural NFT collection is set to provide an unprecedented experience for football fans and collectors. Comprising 100 unique NFTs, this collection not only celebrates the rich heritage of football but also opens the door to special occasions. This also includes a chance to secure tickets to the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026 Finals.

In addition to the initial launch, FIFA plans to release another 900 digital collectibles. These will be available on the renowned Polygon network and the popular NFT marketplace, OpenSea. This extensive collection focuses on capturing memorable moments from the tournament and presenting digital versions of treasured memorabilia. This approach reflects FIFA’s commitment to integrating modern digital trends with the traditional elements of football.

The FIFA Club World Cup, starting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 12, is a testament to football’s global appeal. This prestigious event brings together seven of the world’s elite football teams, representing six FIFA confederations. It is a platform where skill, passion and international fame meet.

Introducing FIFA+ Collect: a digital collectibles platform

The NFTs will be displayed on FIFA’s exclusive platform, FIFA+ Collect. Launching in September 2022 and powered by Algorand, it is a testament to FIFA’s visionary approach to embracing digital innovations. The platform offers fans a new way to engage with the game, offering a unique digital interaction and collectibles space.

“Digital collectibles enhance the way fans interact with their favorite players, teams and their favorite sports,” said Francesco Abbate, CEO of Modex. FIFA’s initiative reflects this sentiment. This reflects their dedication towards increasing fan engagement through technological advancements.

Since its inception, FIFA+ Collect has held 11 NFT drops, created 909,255 digital collectibles and attracted 16,448 holders. This bustling activity has generated a trading volume of $2.4 million in both the primary and secondary NFT markets. However, mint volume figures may not fully represent market dynamics, as the platform offers free and purchased collectibles.

