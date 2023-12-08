More than 17,000 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory – the majority of them women and children.

Intense urban fighting broke out in and around the Gaza Strip’s largest cities on Friday, as the death toll continued to rise.

Following the first phase of its ground offensive in northern Gaza, Israel’s military this week expanded operations southward, where nearly two million civilians are now trapped.

They are confined to an area that is becoming increasingly cramped.

Israeli troops, supported by airstrikes, battled Hamas fighters on Thursday in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza’s largest city. It has become the center of war with neighboring Jabaliya.

The death toll in Gaza rose to 17,177 on Thursday, according to Palestinian officials, 70% of whom are women and children.

Early Friday, 40 people were reported killed in attacks near Gaza City in the north, and “dozens” in Jabaliya and Khan Yunis.

On Thursday evening, Israeli television broadcast video of Palestinians stripped to their underwear and blindfolded under the protection of Israeli soldiers in Gaza. This footage sparked heated controversy on social networks.

Speaking by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden “stressed the urgent need to protect civilians and disengage the civilian population from Hamas”, according to the White House.

Washington has strongly supported Israel since Hamas’s bloody October 7 attack, which killed nearly 1,200 people. However, the US is concerned about the large number of civilians in Gaza.

So far 91 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the fighting, including the son of Gadi Eisenkot, a member of Netanyahu’s war cabinet, who was killed on Thursday.

Thousands of people are trying to flee Khan Yunis towards Rafah on the Egyptian border, the only place where humanitarian aid is still distributed.

Abdullah Abu Dakka, who managed to reach the border town, said, “For two months we have been moving from one place to another… We are very tired, we sleep on the road.” He described the last two months as the “toughest” of his life.

“We have no basic necessities, the situation is getting worse day by day and there is no political solution on the horizon,” said Ahmed Hajjaj, a displaced Palestinian in Gaza.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Gaza’s health system was “on its knees”.

Most hospitals in the North are no longer functioning, while hospitals in the South, overwhelmed by thousands of injured, are on the verge of collapse.

Since October 9, Israel has imposed a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, causing severe shortages of water, food, medicine and electricity.

Humanitarian aid, which is strictly limited, comes only in the form of drops from Egypt.

Hospitals also lack the fuel needed to run generators and water desalination equipment

