“The entire city is suffering from destruction and constant bombardment,” said a Palestinian in Khan Younis.

Brutal fighting between Hamas and Israel continued in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, with Palestinian civilians caught in the crossfire.

Israeli forces have attacked Kahn Yunus, Gaza’s second-largest city, in their search for the Hamas leader behind the bloody October 7 attack in southern Israel.

Predicting “soon a complete collapse of law and order” in Gaza, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once again called for a humanitarian ceasefire, which Israel vehemently rejected.

However, the Israeli government authorized “minimal” deliveries of fuel to Gaza to avoid a “humanitarian collapse” and epidemic.

Since launching their ground offensive against the north on 27 October, Israeli forces have increased their military offensive in southern Gaza.

Israel first ordered Palestinian civilians to move south, who have since been confined to tight pockets of land under a rain of bombs and bullets.

According to witnesses, Israeli troops, armored vehicles and bulldozers reached Khan Yunis city center on Wednesday.

That evening the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have “pierced” Hamas’ “defensive lines”, “eliminated several terrorists” and destroyed approximately “30 tunnel entrances”.

Palestinians fleeing Khan Yunis set up a temporary camp near the Rafah border with Egypt, about 10 km away.

“We are devastated, mentally overwhelmed,” said Amal Mahdi, a survivor of the Israeli attack. “We need someone to support us, find a solution to get us out of this situation.”

Ghassan Bakar, another man present at the scene, told reporters, “We arrived here homeless, it rained on us last night, there is no food, no bread, no flour.”

Those who have fled the violence find themselves sleeping in tents made of plastic sheeting and wooden planks, gathering branches here and there to light fires and cook semolina – their only food. Their humanitarian situation is becoming increasingly serious.

Search for Hamas leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces were “surrounding the house of.” [Yahya] Sinwar”, in Khan Kahan Yunus, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Sinwar is hiding underground,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said, referring to alleged Hamas tunnels beneath Gaza.

Sinwar, 61 (23 of whom spent time in Israeli prisons) is considered the architect of the unprecedented attack against southern Israelis on October 7, during which 1,200 people were killed and 240 hostages were taken.

Israel estimates that 138 hostages are still held in Gaza, following the release of others as part of a seven-day ceasefire in late November. In exchange, 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel were released.

Sinwar has not been seen in public in Gaza since the October attack.

According to the IDF, three Israeli soldiers were killed in the fighting on Wednesday.

The Israeli military also announced that it had found “a significant weapons depot” near a clinic and school, which it claimed was evidence of Hamas’ use of “human shields”.

Israel’s human shield argument has been strongly challenged by some, who claim that it is used to deflect attention from its own violent conduct based on weak evidence and yet protect civilian life during war. International obligations are not rejected.

According to Palestinian officials, 16,248 people have been killed – mostly women and children – since Israel began bombing Gaza.

Israel has promised to “destroy” Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

According to the United Nations, about 1.9 million people – about 85% of the besieged territory’s population – have been displaced by the war, with more than half of Gaza’s homes destroyed or damaged by Israeli bombardment.

