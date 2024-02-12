Fidelity's Paradigm Shift: Bitcoin ETF Keys Into Self-Custody

The approval of Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) marked an important milestone. With a user base of approximately 50 million in the US alone, Fidelity Investments signals a paradigm shift in the storage of digital assets within the framework of traditional finance.

Fidelity launches Bitcoin ETF and self-custody

The company’s journey into holding Bitcoin began in 2014 when it established the Fidelity Digital Assets division to explore the potential of blockchain technology and digital assets.

Initially, Fidelity’s focus was more on research and understanding the underlying technology behind Bitcoin, however, as institutional interest in Bitcoin grew, Fidelity recognized the need for a secure custody solution to attract these investors.

In 2018, Fidelity Digital Assets announced its plans to provide custody and trade execution services for Bitcoin, targeting institutional investors such as hedge funds, family offices and market arbitrageurs. They implemented robust security measures including cold storage solutions and multi-level authentication protocols to protect customers’ digital assets.

In 2020, the company launched the Fidelity Bitcoin Index Fund, one of the precursors to the now known Bitcoin ETF, which allows accredited investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin through a regulated investment vehicle.

Later this month, we will release highlights from our annual Institutional Investor Digital Asset Study conducted by Greenwich Associates. The results show that digital assets continue to gain adoption and interest from a variety of institutional investors. – Fidelity Digital Assets (@DigitalAssets) 2 June 2020

Unlike traditional ETFs, where third-party custodians typically hold the keys to the underlying assets, Fidelity took an unprecedented approach by directly holding the keys to its Bitcoins.

Fidelity’s omnichannel storage architecture

Fidelity Investments launched its omnibus structure for Bitcoin custody in 2018. This structure allows Fidelity to hold Bitcoin on behalf of institutional clients without having to create separate wallets for each client.

Here’s an example from the Fidelity team:

“Simply put, an omnichannel structure means that all customer assets are stored together but recorded individually. An omnichannel structure allows Fidelity Digital Assets to pull assets from a single source versus multiple accounts. For example, let’s use quarters to represent Bitcoin. The idea of ​​the omnibus structure is to have a community jar of quarters versus a separate jar for each person. – Source

Omnibus Graphical Example – Source

This approach gives Fidelity an easier way to manage funds than individual hot wallets. Their method ensures that all funds not actively traded are stored in cold storage, and only traded funds are moved to an internet-connected wallet and actively used for transactions. Is.

Fidelity Bitcoin Secure – Source

Fidelity signals paradigm shift at TradeFi

The Bitcoin ethos is shared around the world “Don’t trust, verify”Fidelity’s decision to self-custody its funds is a testament to its understanding of Bitcoin.

By holding their keys, Fidelity can implement and control stringent security measures tailored to their needs and standards, such as geographic redundancy, offline storage, anti-radio frequency rooms, etc. There are certainly many other security measures that are not shown to the public.

Third parties may offer liens for company funds. Security breaches, operational efficiency and regulatory compliance, among many other things, can be problematic for the fund manager.

bitcoin etf custodian

ETF vs Real Bitcoin

“If you understand the risks and are deciding between buying Bitcoin directly or a spot Bitcoin ETP, the difference can be summarized as functionality versus convenience. Buying Bitcoin will give you access to the features envisioned by Nakamoto. – Fidelity Investments. “What is the Spot Bitcoin ETP? , “Loyalty to the truth.” fidelity investment10 January 2024 – Source

Matthew Crater of the Bitcoin University YouTube channel explains the differences between the Bitcoin Spot ETF and the Bitcoin asset, as well as encourages viewers to explore the real Bitcoin path instead of owning an IOU.

“Bitcoin makes everything better and ETFs are no exception. The Bitcoin Spot ETF will actually help preserve your purchasing power and protect you from the central bankers’ money printer…higher inflation than we are seeing and the dollar has actually been seen since the establishment of the Federal Reserve in 1913. ..So in conclusion, here I would say buy a Bitcoin ETF or one of the Bitcoin ETFs if you must, but I want something even better for you…” , Source

Although holding ETF IOUs may seem convenient, there are always trade-offs between functionality, convenience, and privacy. Paving the real Bitcoin path may seem scary at first glance for many users and institutions, but Fidelity’s Digital Assets arm is proof of what can be achieved by companies and individuals alike.

Source: bitcoinnews.com