Fidelity joins the race: Ethereum files for ETF approval amid growing competition

Competition for BlackRock has increased as Fidelity – a well-known financial giant with $4.5 trillion of assets under management – ​​has applied for a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Fidelity goes for Ethereum ETF

In a filing submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 17, Fidelity outlined its plans to list and trade shares of the Fidelity Ethereum Fund on the Cboe BZX exchange. According to the registration statement, each share will represent a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust, which will consist of ETH held by the custodian on behalf of the Trust.

The list of filers for a spot Ethereum ETF now has seven entrants, including BlackRock, Hashdex, Grayscale, and VanEck.

The development comes after BlackRock filed for a spot ETH ETF – iShares Ethereum Trust. Interestingly, Fidelity filed for a spot Bitcoin ETF in June after BlackRock entered the game.

The need for exchange-traded vehicles for crypto

Fidelity highlighted the absence of a low-risk avenue for US citizens to gain exposure to ETH and digital assets, citing the lack of such US-regulated exchange-traded vehicles. It compared the situation with Europe, saying that European investors have access to products traded on regulated exchanges, offering exposure to a wide range of spot crypto assets.

According to the firm, this contradiction underscores the need for a level playing field for US investors.

“At this point, approval of the Spot ETH ETP would represent a major win for the protection of US investors in the crypto asset sector.”

Fidelity’s proposal seeks to address these challenges by tackling fraudulent and manipulative practices. Referring to Section 6(b) of the Act, specifically Section 6(b)(5), the Firm is committed to protecting investors, promoting free and open markets and serving the public interest.

The document also references a court decision involving Grayscale, where the court questioned the SEC’s reasoning for rejecting spot crypto ETFs while allowing futures-based products.

